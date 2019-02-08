Brexit Party - told you so.

In contrast, the Brexit Party will have a leader who then appoints a board of their choosing, and the party will ultimately succeed and fail on the judgement and personality of that leader.Well, the entire nation owes Nigel a huge debt for getting to the 2016 referendum in the first place. It was an outstanding effort and one which cannot be regarded too highly. And the model that he's chosen for this new political corporation - an autocratic and authoritarian organisation almost certainly funded by a very small number of very wealthy donors who will be in effect Nigel's 'shareholders' - may well reach its objectives.
This will be a disciplined machine and will run more like a company. Dissenters can go elsewhere
I look forward to a future democratised Conservative Party, a political party that will be run by its members and funded from the grass roots, working constructively with Nigel's BrexitCorp.
Personally, I would have written 'succeed or fail' but perhaps his chosen phrase is deliberate.
There is not a lot to be said in favour of the sort of democracy that we are living in, is there?
