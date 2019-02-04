Conservative and other political party democracy

However, this fundamental requirement for a party to operate democratically goes to the heart of many issues now assuming importance. My previous tongue-in-cheek reaction to the formation of the 'Brexit' Party was primarily due to a broadly signalled tight central control that would deny its new members effective governance. Its founder is caught in a Catch-22 situation. She wants a new party that can field 'professional, highly competent' candidates and can exclude the Muslim-baiters and the swivel-eyed-loon tendency of UKIP (of whom it must be said there are remarkably few in my experience) and thus is terrified of allowing a one-member-one-vote system. But a party founded without real member democracy must fail; individuals won't donate to a body in which they have no say (the current Tory dilemma) and the party will be dependent on large donations and therefore be vulnerable to corruption and anti-democratic governance.
One of the reforms that I support most strongly is the limiting of individual political donations to somewhere around £50,000. This is vehemently opposed by both Labour and Conservatives; the former relies on Trade Union bungs, the latter on sometimes shady globalist finance. In the absence of large bungs, each party becomes greatly more dependent on its members for both direct funding and fundraising - and each party must in return allow members a real say in the important things.
These matters have been simmering for some years, but have, like so many other issues, now come to the fore because of Brexit. Charles Moore writes in the Telegraph in a manner in which no-one five years ago could ever have imagined; he advocates the firm but fair deselection of all Conservative Remainer MPs, starting with Dominic Grieve. He writes much as many readers write in the blog comments -
Recently I attended a country funeral. The people in the pew behind me were pointing out the war memorial on the wall. “People shouldn’t forget what those men did,” said one, “They made sure this was a free country”. “It’s not a free country while we’re in this EU,” said another, “We want to go, and now these MPs are trying to stop us”. Some MPs seem slow to pick up this point, and not to realise that they are moving themselves into uncharted territory.It seems that ensuring party democracy won't wait even for the 29th March. Thus for my party at least, I support fully Mr Strafford's proposals.
9 comments:
Ukip are to the Tories what the Provisional IRA were to the Officials.
They share the same ends.
Ordinary fold should think very carefully about what those are.
It's a weird idea of a free country, which means one where the Government is free, to deny the people the rights and freedoms that the EU seeks to protect on their behalf.
Yes Raedwald, but party is not the basis for good argument...
If UKIP has taught me nothing else, even though I already knew it... (It was one of the reasons that I joined!) The best way to keep this sort of organisation straight is to base each new organisation on a separate issue.
Democracy only works when it is issue based, representative democracy was always about power and money and never about democracy.
Naturally, new parties will always have money behind them and that money will (at some point) want something.
EU rights and freedoms?? Arsehole. Fuck off.
When I can vote out an EU kommissar you can talk about EU rights and freedoms.
Just been choking on my breakfast by watching TMay in parliament, when a thought entered my head...
Haven't both David Lidington and Philip Hammond who provide her with flanks... both got weak chins?
Is this a defining characteristic of the breed known as "remainder", or just a coincidence?
"I won't dwell on the details, which are of little interest to UKIP readers."
Don't jump to too many conclusions, RW: not all of us are narrowly sectarian, and some of us have been around a while - it's clear from the biog details you've let slip that I'm older than you, for instance. I voted Tory from when first eligible, until post-Thatcher - then dumped the Tories because I despised Major, and the other 2nd-raters they subsequently appointed to lead them, thinking I'd wait until the Party returned to some traditional sanity. Of course, the signs weren't good: Heath was an EU-phile catastrophe whose mendacity over the true nature of the EEC (I voted to stay in, in 1975, like most) became clear later on. It's never happened. The Tories have morphed into a queasily hypocritical form of social democracy, especially under Cameron but confirmed now under May - that the Party could possibly have considered her fit for the highest office in the land demonstrates a staggering absence of judgement, as the past 2½ years have proved. Good grief...
In a way I admire you for finally joining, but rather in the way one admires the Charge of the Light Brigade - magnificent, but it's not war, truly.
Since, when I have voted in GEs at all since Major (and I declined at least twice to vote, absence of worthwhile candidates), I have voted UKIP, I suppose this makes me one of those "UKIP readers": I hasten to point out that my knuckles do not scrape the ground, I have a 1st Class degree and postgrad qualifications, and my wife (Continental) & I spend much time at our 2nd home across the Channel... I also continue to take an interest in the broad spread of politics, as I have done since age 12. I visit the Con Home site regularly (I was evicted some years ago, for disagreeing with its somewhat anal, control-freak honchos, but I got around that easily) and there are a great many Party members there. Very many of them have long lamented the state of their Party, especially the serf-like status of ordinary members, who are treated as cannon fodder with deep pockets but whose opinions are ignored...
Brexit, and the contemptible shambles created by May and the Party which is too gutless & impotent to evict her, has exacerbated this problem: members seem to be resigning frequently, and forecasts of a split are stronger and more frequent than ever.
Surely the days of the Conservative Party are numbered?
BTW I see you are still visited by the "anon" creature: his latest inanity about UKIP/Provos suggests a worsening pathology...
Best wishes
MS
@Anonymous 4 February 2019 at 08:26
It's a weird idea of democracy that allows a common market to presume what rights
its participant members may or may not have.
I have never wished for the EU to have my rights in their hands: how did that come about?
Of course, when a body deprives individuals of agency that body gains control.
We have seen how the EU protects rights in Greece.
Something tells me that Anonymous is in fact Telemachus. Shall we say certain phrases give it away.
As for our rights and Freedoms Telemachus, We were born with them, as were all Britons. We did not have them granted to us by the f***ing EUSSR.
Go and foul someone else's website you revolting specimen.
Well, the UK will soon be out of the EU, and ukip's wastes-of-space MEPs will be getting helpfully shoved down the EU Parliament's steps.
So you can rant and rave all that you like, and nothing that you say here will make the slightest difference to the Mainland then.
And just what, exactly, will you blame, for all that you so clearly hate about this country then?
Post a Comment