The Day the Political Class declared war on democracy

He believes, as I do, that the Remainer political and patrician elites are ready to overturn democracy itself to get their own way. His opening and final paragraphs -
At moments like this, when democracy is being traduced, it is easy to be angry, to rage or to fulminate. I’ve been prone to such emotions myself over the past few years. Today, I’m merely grief-stricken: sad, but no longer furious....It's all falling apart quite quickly now. May doesn't even enjoy control of her own cabinet any more - ministers, and Hammond, can simply defy her as they wish. I doubt the EU Council on the 21st will grant or require a long extension - they want to isolate the infection, not encourage an epidemic of democracy. Nor I think will they now grant even a short extension - 29th March will be the day.
Yet today, this wonderful political tradition is in jeopardy. Thanks to the sabotage of Brexit by the Remainers entrusted to deliver it, the majority of the political class is declaring war on all Brexiteers and all democrats. I can think of no greater tragedy.
So my view remains as yesterday's post - the anti-democrats can now only either revoke Article 50 altogether, which I give a 50/50 chance, or between the 22nd and 28th they swallow the Selmayr-Robbins treaty.
Indeed.
This has gone far beyond leave vs stay. Even if you are a dedicated europhile and you want them to do something like this, surely you can see how it could bite you on the arse big time down the line.
Unfortunately there is no majority in the House for revoking Art.50 nor do I expect there will be by the 29th. Also I doubt very much, even if the ERG and the DUP do decide to back the WDA as some were saying last night, that Bercow can allow a MV3-bound as he is by Parliamentary law.
I can't see a way out of this mess, except May resign, revoke Art 50 by 'supernatural' means (there are ways of doing it without getting a bill through parliament) and calls a GE.
The Selmayr/Robbins deal is Versailles++ and its already been defeated by 230 votes and 149 votes respectively. Curiously the vote to stop No Deal only won by 43 votes, which suggests that No Deal may yet win.
If Article 50 were revoked (and that would have to be voted on) then democracy is well and truly dead in this country, and it will be Parliament that will have killed it by overriding the wishes of the people.
