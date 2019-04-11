Conservative Leadership Contest

Six months. Not enough time for RII unless it happens in October (which we would win again), but long enough to replace May.
She won't go until after May 2nd, around three weeks away, and I'm sorry for the decimation of sitting Conservative councillors that will occur, but go she must. Members haven't had the chance to elect a leader since 2005, and given the schism between the parliamentary and ordinary party means there will be many Red Tories who will want another Parliamentary stitch-up to prevent the over 70% Brexit grass-roots party from finally democratically electing our Leader. However, the new leader will welcome the delay of a full election - the process won't be complete in time for the EP elections on 23rd May, which is likely to see both UKIP and the Brexit Party take many of the existing 19 Conservative seats. Thus the inevitable EP wipeout will still be yet another May disaster without tainting her successor.
Usefully also, party members are beginning to realise that the truly dreadful Hague party constitution is in deep need of reform. It is a patrician stitch-up that institutionalises the power of the party grandees and reduces members to the level of dumb leaflet deliverers. A petition of members will need 10,000 signatures to start with just to change the 12-month rule - to twist May's arm if she digs her fingernails into the Number 10 door posts. Where do I sign?
2 comments:
(which we would win again) -ThE SekreTT DiaRy Of Dave "PiigBoii' Cameron Aged 49 yrs, 4 m, & 10 daze
I would have hoped that wise men and wiser politicians (dichotomy much?) would have learnt not to make predictions about public polls. You , Raed, may think the numbers are in favour of leave-indeed they may well be HOWEVER if two nights before the Ref2 vote it is discovered that Bojo has been buggering underage 'Sex slaves' from the third world then....because that's the thing about public opinion, I wonder if the word 'fickle' shares an origin with the German word 'ficken'.
Also just this last week or so has shown that pretty much nothing trumps the Will Of Parliament (not even The Law because they make it ). If Parliament decides it wants to hold a Ref2 on the day of the EU Elections then it will. How fast can it get legislation passed when it wants? 2 days from first reading to Royal Assent?
Blimey Raedwald. You still have faith in the useless tories and party so called democracy?
