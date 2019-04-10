We can NEVER trust these shameless Liars

The Daily Remain dignifies their perfidy by terming them Hypocrites - but as Brendan O'Neill wrote, in reality they are no more than Liars.
We don't need a White Paper to sort out their lying sleaze - we need an election to cull them!
Update
======
Well, I missed it. Yesterday morning I noticed our 4 millionth visit was coming up and thought I could catch it this morning. However, overnight it came and went. So, erm, please join me in raising a glass to having achieved 4,000,431 pageviews
And so this is Christmas (December 2017 - 2,908 views)
London 2012 - Whores, drugs and corruption (June 2012 - 2,315 views)
Blair struggles to rise from the political grave (Feb 2017 - 4,766 views)
But the outright winner is..
Celebrity Superinjunction - Why we're naming them (April 2016, 17,708 views)
