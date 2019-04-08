And the second thing the war on No Deal / Brexit / democracy confirms is that we are ruled by liars. There is no other way to put it. They’re liars, charlatans, betrayers. These are people who promised to respect the referendum result. Who were returned to parliament on manifestos that said we would leave the Single Market and the Customs Union. Who said they would not block Brexit. Yvette Cooper herself, author of this latest reactionary assault on democracy, put out an election leaflet in which she expressly said she would not block Brexit; now she is at the forefront of blocking Brexit. The true mystery in British politics right now is how MPs are getting away with it. How they can be so brazenly anti-democratic and anti-people and not face serious repercussions. Those repercussions will now have to come at the ballot box. The political class needs to be ousted, with haste, and replaced by people who know what democracy means and who do not look upon the public as uneducated scum whose votes can be overridden at will.Well yes. Yvette says any number of things; she'll house a migrant in one of her homes, that this home or that home is her real main residence .. it really doesn't mean any of it is true.
Monday, 8 April 2019
'We are ruled by liars'
No polemic from me this morning, but I'd like to give an airing to the final para of a piece by Brendan O'Neill for Spiked;
