David Lammy isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer. He's also what my old professor would have called an unlucky wight - a blundering ninny with the gift of making himself look foolish. So it's hardly surprising that Lammy should be one of those most publicly afflicted by an increasingly common condition - mental derangement by Brexit.
Boris Johnson writes with an amused tolererance in this morning's Telegraph about Lammy's uncontrolled outburst terming Johnson a 'Nazi'. In Britain this is not an offence. However, living in a country in which calling someone a National Socialist without justification in print or on screen is a criminal offence, it is instructive to contemplate that MP or not, if Lammy had said what he said here, he would find the handcuffs around his plump wrists.
And this in turn leads me to offer Remainers a crumb of comfort. Whilst the UK remains tied to the EU, calling me a Nazi in the comments will make a correspondent liable to detention and extradition using the European Arrest Warrant - if the offence includes an element of racism or xenophobia, which Lammy's jejune mud slinging appeared to have - and an appearance before a Napoleonic court of a sort unknown to British law. Brexit, my mentally deranged friends, will paradoxically free you from this risk.
And that is really exactly as it should be.
6 comments:
A black David Coleman.
Soubry was called a Nazi in public; I understand arrests were made, or at least police cautions. Here we have an overtly racist goon, apparent quota-filling MP bullshitter, classic Dunning-Kruger material. Here we have him on the national broadcaster confirming he said and meant it.
These people will be running the country soon due to Mrs. may and a cohort of traitors (I do NOT use that word as an insult, I mean it). Lammy, Abbott, McDonnell, Watson et al. FFS.
and an appearance before a Napoleonic court of a sort unknown to British law. Brexit, my mentally deranged friends, will paradoxically free you from this risk.
Risk? Risk? You mean 'deprive us of the right to a trial before a panel of 3 exquisitely trained Judges and 2 well trained professional jurors (the German Strafkammer-it varies throughout the EU) who probably have 'pro reo' tattooed somewhere discretely ? Free us from the risk of 12 Daily Express 'reading' brexSShiteurs deciding we are guilty simply because we profess libertarianism, freedom of speech and thought (concepts alien to your average Gammon, I know).
I think "draw" in your first line should be "drawer".
Don Cox
Tx Don. Corrected.
"the right to a trial before a panel of 3 exquisitely trained Judges and 2 well trained professional jurors"
you're not right in the head luv.
Post a Comment