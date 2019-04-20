Lyra McKee's death at the hands of Remainers

The three-year long refusal by the losing Remain side in the referendum to accept the result has so far seen a bent Speaker and betrayer parliament of lying MPs using every effort to nullify the people's choice, the State media and all but one newspaper stoking the fires of Remainer hatred and the illiberal metropolitan elites who think that 'chavs' and 'gammons' should also be denied the vote using every means to pervert, distort and disrupt our exit from the EU. Even the Deep State, a cabal of anti-democratic mandarins who will expect honours for their treason, has used all means both legal and unlawful to sabotage Britain's democratic outcome
Nowhere else in the world would such an unconscionable delay be tolerated. No advanced democracy in the world would permit this travesty of governance to continue.
Sadly, the Remainers, in refusing so aggressively to accept a clear democratic majority, have inflamed weaker and more barbarous minds to violence. The death of Lyra McKee at the hands of a Remainer gunman is a new low in our democracy.
We will catch and imprison the gunman, but make no mistake - it is the mass of bien-pensant Brexit Deniers, our Betrayer MPs who have blocked Brexit, and our poisonous Remainer media who were equally responsible for pulling the trigger. For them there will be no forgiveness.
