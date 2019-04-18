Reasons to be Cheerful ..

Ian Dury should be compulsory for all those suffering the Brexit Blues.
Today very briefly, I offer you Farage achieving top place in the pre-EP opinion polling (which as a loyal Conservative I should deprecate cough cough) and Boris achieving top place in an Express leadership opinion poll. Add to this the spectacle of the self-loving little Sadiq Khan making an utter arse of himself in London trying to get down wiv der yoof (actually most of them went to £45k a year public schools and live in Surrey with Mummy) who in turn are pretending to get down wiv der Man.
Enough to make one smile.
No comments:
Post a Comment