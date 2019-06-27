Beware the 'dynamic' Trojan Horses

Lord Sumption ended this year's Reith lectures - the finest in my memory - with the conclusion that, in the struggle between law and democracy, it was democracy that should take precedence. He was particularly concerned over 'dynamic' arrangements such as the ECHR, which is not a fixed, static agreement but which changes and evolves over time, committing its signatories to compliance with whatever changes are made by the European Court of Human Rights. The scope of law that the ECtHR has permitted itself to enact is not limited or trivial, certainly not limited to the basic rights to which we signed up in the 30 articles of the UDHR in 1948 (the UDHR is not a dynamic treaty); as Sumption said, ECHR competencies now include ".. the legal status of illegitimate children, immigration and deportation, extradition, criminal sentencing, the recording of crime, abortion, artificial insemination, homosexuality and same sex unions, child abduction, the policing of public demonstrations, employment and social security rights, environmental and planning law, noise abatement, eviction for non-payment of rent and a great deal else besides." All of which should be, for the UK, matters for which our Parliament should be legislating, not taking Euro judge-law.
As the Telegraph reports, there is now a show-down between the EU and Switzerland. The essential cause is Switzerland's rejecting a 'dynamic' treaty back in the 1990s and the EU's determination that she should now surrender to the EU effectively making Swiss law -
... the EU favours “dynamic alignment”, which means that the Swiss would be forced to accept updates of the EU rules they have aligned with in return for market access. It is a long-standing EU frustration that this wasn’t negotiated in the 1990s. The reason was of course the deep Swiss attachment to democracy and suspicion of agreeing to accede to EU rules that aren’t properly understood.The EU also wants Switzerland to sign-up to the jurisdiction of the ECJ in disputes - also something that the democracy-loving Swiss have hitherto refused to do.The ECJ is NOT a court of justice as the anglophone world understands the word - it is a court of federal alignment, a political court whose mission is explicitly to further the integrationist political agenda of the EU zealots. Again, as a political court its evolution of the law is 'dynamic' and it overturns, muddles and distorts previous judgements when some new federast opportunity presents itself to the court.
Beware the EU, but at all costs beware the EU's 'dynamic' laws and agreements - we should abnegate not a groat of independence to these jackals, concede not a single EN millimetre without the British parliament having jurisdiction. They are trying to build an antidemocratic empire, and Europe's democracies - with the United Kingdom and Switzerland to the fore - must stand firmly against them.
9 comments:
No, the scope of law upon which ECHR might have an impact is unlimited.
However, to decent, civilised people, the fact of that impact has little material adverse effect, absolutely the reverse, so any impingement upon their freedoms is trivial.
Edward, dear, do try harder to read what is written
".. scope of law that the ECtHR has permitted itself to enact is not limited ..".
I wonder if that daft old lefty that wrote the Star Trek stories had a full understanding of the nature of the European Union, and based "the Borg" on that model.
You will be assimilated....
Here we are with all the gear strapped on that makes us behave oddly in the face of invasion, or when being presented with the ever ratcheting Euro-Nonsense. The eye implant even has facial muscles growing around it.
In the EU there is only one kind of existence....
The Borg Collective.
Resistance is futile.
The "no" was one of agreement, Raedwald.
But what do you actually want to do, which is not permitted by ECHR? The deportation of criminals very much is, as ECtHR clarified for Russia a year or two back, incidentally.
Our problem of course is that we are stuck with a Parliament that eagerly gives away jurisdiction and sovereignty to the EU any chance t gets...
@ 07:59
Here's your problem (or one of them)........
"But what do you actually want to do, which is not *permitted* by ECHR?"
I Would suggest that as a sovereign nation we do not need permits to conduct our lives, everything is allowed unless OUR government, which answers to us, decides regulation is necessary.
The concept of a dynamic treaty is ridiculous, how could the eu ever be in breach of a treaty in which it can change the terms at will.
Dynamic treaty seems like slime-speak for unconditional surrender.
The problem always seems to me to be that in the UK no government can bind its successor.
International treaties alter that relationship - and with EU membership that principle seems to be even more compromised.
Mrs. Proudie, you seem concerned not with a juristic analysis of whether our laws are good or bad ones, but only whether any foreigners had a hand in their drafting.
Well, I have news for you. Most of it was drafted by them. For the largest part, property law, the fundamentals were laid down by the Romans and by the Normans, for instance.
Your reaction seems akin to the lady in Little Britain, who would vomit at the notion of any non-English person having touched anything connected with her.
Sovereignty is not like virginity, jealously obsessed over by trembling old maids. It is to be kept for what really matters, such as not being dragged into pointless, immoral, and tragic wars by our so-called allies.
Post a Comment