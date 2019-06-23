Guardian must produce the Boris surveillance files

However, Penn and his American-born wife Eve Leigh were less concerned with their neighbours' welfare than with damaging them in any way they could. Penn handed over a surveillance recording he had made to the Guardian, which ran the sofa wine stain story.
Boris and Carrie have already been subject of a campaign of harassment and intimidation in their home with flyers (pictured below) plastered around the building and on vehicles outside. It is not known whether Penn and Leigh are responsible for these.
We also don't know how the recording was made. In a statement to the Guardian, Penn claims "I went inside my own home, closed the door, and pressed record on the voice memos app on my phone." If his claims that the recording in which the words of a heated conversation can be heard clearly was made in this way, it is extraordinary. Until we have the audio file to analyse, the veracity of Penn's claim cannot be confirmed. It is possible that the hostile neighbours made the recording using professional mics (they are theatre people, after all) fixed onto/into the party wall or floor - and that the clip heard by the Guardian was just an out-take from a comprehensive series of surveillance recordings. Until we have access to the audio file we simply don't know.
Boris Johnson is a terrorist target and an MP and ex-cabinet minister. The police must surely now determine whether he was being bugged by his hostile neighbours - and crucially, whether Penn and Leigh have breached s.58 of the 2000 Terrorism Act -
Collection of information.Then there is also the person or persons behind these leaflets - were they printed or made on an employer's colour copier?
(1) A person commits an offence if—
(a) he collects or makes a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, or
(b) he possesses a document or record containing information of that kind.
Britain is neither in thrall to the Stasi or the Gestapo and their gangs of block and neighbourhood informants. Penn and Leigh committed an unforgivable breach of privacy at the very least, and possible criminal offences at worst. This is not an end to the matter.
Well you can't believe everything you read in the papers....
I mean the highly respected Guardian ran a campaign a few years ago on privacy. It led to the Leveson Enquiry, and all sorts of luvvies like Grant and so on crawled out of the woodwork.
What double standards?
What's the betting that the dozy plod have not taken charge of that recording which may have already been deleted, same with the posters have they preserved those for analysis. Hope the lawyers are chasing this up.
Whoa, hang on a minute.
If there is a possibility that BJ's place was bugged how long had it been going on for.
What if BJ had been discussing work when he got home, Brexit, strategies etc.
Could be that catching the wine stain tiff was just a morsel from a bigger and different operation.
RAC - precisely. Or for purposes of blackmail or aiding a foreign power. The security services should be taking Penn and Leigh's apartment apart.
"The security services should be taking Penn and Leigh's apartment apart."
... in the same way that the Clinton's should be arrested and charged? Pffft. The Security Services (of whatever country) will do what they want, not what they're told.
That's what I mean, could have been going on for a more serious purpose. They may have outed themselves when the tiff proved to be irresistible juicy gossip for lefties to pass on to the gutter press.
foreign power = eu + remain + left
