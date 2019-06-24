"Only Mrs Hunt sees my naked arms!"

"No, I'm not wearing that, sorry. It's ... colourful. And swirly. The pattern is irregular. I always wear a white shirt"
"Jeremy! You're not connecting with people. The feeds say you're too bland. We've got to spice it up a bit. Look, take off the suit coat at least"
"I'm sorry, I don't want to appear on the Television in people's homes as they gather around their cathode ray sets improperly dressed. I always wear my suit coat on the Television. And in the office."
"Ok well let Samantha take it for a quick steam and brush down.
Now roll up your sleeves - we need to take a light meter reading of your arms for the camera"
"Roll up my sleeves? But people will see my naked arms. Only Mrs Hunt ever sees my naked arms. Really? Oh alright"
"... and take the tie off please"
"No! I won't take off my tie for anyone ..."
Floor! One minute to Transmission. Places please.
"That's fine Jeremy - now just rest your elbows on the chair arms for a reading, please"
Floor! Fifteen seconds
"Where's my suit coat? Bring me my suit coat please ... can I roll my sleeves down now?"
Three ...two ... one
