Tuesday, 24 September 2019

Dumbstruck

I'm dumbstruck. Just dumbstruck.

Well, we live in a democracy ruled by law and the judgement was delivered by our own highest court. It was unanimous. Therefore Boris screwed up.

I think I may have just seen the death of the Conservative Party - I can't imagine us even getting the 9% we sunk to in the EP elections. I can also understand if the entire Conservative vote goes to TBP in the inevitable GE.

However, before this is all final, we must wait and see what the Prime Minister has to say.

But let's be clear what the judgement was about - it was about the legality of the government's action. The Brexit vote, and the need for us to leave the EU still stands.

And By God when we've got a majority in both houses, there will be a tsunami of legislation to come to ensure that this can never happen again..
4 comments:

Mark said...

I last voted tory in 1992, never voted liberal or labour.

Wonder if Boris will now start hinting at a pact with Nige?

Can't wait to see the various manifestos

24 September 2019 at 11:01
personalmusing said...

Not sure that it the right reaction. If you are in uncharted territory then you don't know what the law is, so it is not clear why he would have any duty to resign.

24 September 2019 at 11:13
Sobers said...

What did you expect from a 100% Remain bunch of judges?

Though in this case it doesn't make a great deal of difference. Yes, if they'd ruled the Government has the power to prorogue regardless, then Boris could have prorogued Parliament again until after the 31st. But other than that nothing much has changed. By proroguing and precipitating all this legal shenanigans Parliaments hand was forced and they passed the A50 Extension Bill. Which still stands, and they can't exactly change that now, and Parliament cant reconvene until after all the party conferences anyway, so they'll have to wait and see what Boris does with it, like the rest of us.

What it has done is stick the Courts slap bang into the middle of politics, because now anyone can go to court to stop the Government of the day proroguing Parliament. And they'll have to rule on any particularly contentious ones.

24 September 2019 at 11:14
JPM said...

To ensure that what can never happen again?

An unlawful suspension of Parliament, or the having of the power by the Courts, to hold the Government to account to the Rule Of Law?

24 September 2019 at 11:18

