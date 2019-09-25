GENERAL ELECTION NOW

Yes, let the people decide. I suspect the
I must apologise for not penning a longer post. We're waiting for the government to speak, to give leadership, direction and reassurance to the nation. No one knows what happens next. The elite may conspire to postpone an election even further, the government may pull a rabbit out of the hat.
However, yesterday's ruling has changed our democracy for ever. An open conflict between the people and the political establishment may be fought on the battlefield of Brexit but we're fighting for power - they to retain the State they've captured by stealth, we to regain the democracy that is our birthright. This conflict will not end until one side is defeated and the other victorious.
And we demand an election.
9 comments:
You'll get your election, once the country is able to see just what a crock of steaming merde this Tory-owned exit from the European Union is.
Have no fear,
You mean remainiac owned "exit" I think.
Scared of democracy, JPM? Frit of the people? Frightened of the ballot box?
A General Election will not be allowed until Parliament has forced Boris to break his promise that we would leave the EU "do or die" on 31 October.
Anti-democrat Grieve was on Sky News a few minutes ago demanding another Referendum. That's their aim: they know a General Election will deliver Leave-supporting Parliament. They aim to rig another Referendum, with a choice of Remain or Bremain.
And of course, in true EU style, that will be the "final" decision. Having got the result they want, they will never allow another Referendum.
Unfortunately I suspect that Cheesy is right, for once, however, it will be the criminal coalition of remainers that will be behind it, they are in control.
Of course, this will not last, even if it takes two years to get an election, all that represents is another two years for us to get closer to open rebellion.
No taxation without representation.
You're falsely invoking "the people" to mean the minority who are as fixated as you yet again.
Ask Brenda from Bristol.
Brenda says she wants an election now - as do I suspect, when the polls come out, about 65% of the electorate. Still Frit, Cheesy? Frightened of the people? Democracy will roll over you like a tsunami.
Actually Radders the blower cartoon in the Torygraph today sums it up perfectly.
@JPM et al.: can we now lay to rest the canard that leaving the EU is somehow a Tory plot?
I would hope it is indisputable that GETTING US IN was a Tory plot (which finally succeeded when Ted Heath used the Royal prerogative to sign us up before consulting Parliament.)
https://theylaughedatnoah.blogspot.com/2019/09/brexit-patriot-games.html
True, some - like the trader Mr Farage, and the slapdash Mr Johnson (the Boris Bus, the backstop-free and still bloody awful WA) - may talk up the advantages of uncontrolled "free trade" outside the EU, which cannot be in the interests of the ordinary working person now that much of the rest of the world has caught up with our Industrial Revolution and at the same time has workforces on a currency-adjusted fraction of our domestic wage rates.
We need to (1) get out of the EU and (2) structure trade deals and tariffs so as to control the rate of economic change and give us a chance to remodel our economy, without going so far in the direction of protectionism that we provoke a mutually destructive trade war with the EU, China etc.
Or, of course, we could relax into despair, as Peter Hitchens seems to have chosen to do.
Post a Comment