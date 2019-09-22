However, this blog is a US service and this site uses cookies from Google to deliver its services and analyze traffic. Your IP address and user-agent are shared with Google along with performance and security metrics to ensure quality of service, generate usage statistics, and to detect and address abuse.
Sunday, 22 September 2019
BRACE BRACE BRACE
Issued by Conservative Press Office at 08.30 today, Sunday
"In the difficult days ahead I hope all MPs recognise that we are servants of the people, they have spoken, and we must keep faith with their democratic verdict"
6 comments:
The wife "spoke" yesterday.
I expect that she will again today.
I am shocked Cheesy, you are normally so full of yourself that I can't imagine her getting a word in edgeways, or if doing so, you noticing.
I watched Anne Widdecombe addressing a Brexit Party audience (via Youtube) last night.
Two things struck me - the facts she stated were incontrovertible and the audience itself were (at least appeared to be ) very 'middle class' and wholly supportive.
If the impression I got from the audience and (quality) candidates representing TBP is as true as it appears then .gov (of any colour) should be really, really scared of not delivering on Brexit and Gove's statement (above) might be representative of the fact that they KNOW they are dodgy ground for their very livelihoods/futures if they fail.
Regardless of the Brexit issue, TBP is a party that seems to represent the best of 'politics' (a misnomer if ever I wrote one) and clearly heads and shoulders above the standard currently sitting in the HoC. I'd replace the entire HoC line up with TBP candidates at the drop of a hat - and I don't even know the details of most of them!
I don't doubt for one moment that you would, Dave.
@JPM: You're beginning to sound like HAL!
They really haven't a clue.They think they can return to their old ways.
Judgement day cannot be postpone indefinitely,.We won't go away or forget
