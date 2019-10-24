A step closer to robot coal mines in Yorkshire?

Add to this the wall that electric vehicle roll-out will hit when there is simply not enough electricity being generated to replace petrol and diesel fuels; I have long suspected that Hydrogen fuelled vehicles are the VHS of sustainable transport, and battery cars are the Betamax technology.
But where do we get all that Hydrogen from?
Well, it's what we always used to burn in our homes before North Sea gas came along. Older readers will recall the mass-conversion of domestic cookers to methane when that fuel came on line - surely it's also possible to convert them back, if we reverted to a mix of Hydrogen, Methane and CO in our gas networks?
Coal gas, or Town gas as it was called, as almost every town in the country had its own gas plant, is obtained by heating coal in the absence of air. And we've got billions and billions of tons of coal under our feet. And now of course the dirty and dangerous work of getting it out of the ground, even from under water, can be done by robotic mining machines, piloted by technicians sitting at their terminals on the surface.
It may still be a pipe dream, but I feel that we are creeping closer and closer.
|Robot miners are already in use ... in China
14 comments:
If we are to rely on new technology to reduce carbon dioxide (and other pollutants) the I suspect that we not only have to change the fuel of our cars but also reduce the need for them.
So, in a thirty year plan or so we have to reduce the *need* for cars or long journeys. So... reintroduce cottage hospitals for ordinary medical care. Bring back smaller local schools. Make local 'corner shops' a requirement for new estates. Increase the availability of buses and routes. Reopen train routes.
None of this will be cheap, but spread over decades is doable. Back to the 50's but with electric/hydrogen trains, lorries, and buses.
As I recall, the other product from the Town Gas process was huge mounds of coke which was used partly as smokeless domestic fuel and partly for steel smelting. And, of course, the source of the heat for separating Town Gas from coal was ... burning coal.
If you want lots of hydrogen, how about the tropical coasts? Lots of reliable solar power to both desalinate the sea water and split it into hydrogen and oxygen.
Some of the desalinated water can also be used to irrigate crops, to improve the locale.
Perhaps African coasts could be the next big thing in global energy, although storing hydrogen for long-distance shipping has leakage issues.
Of course, burning all that hydrogen will put a lot of water vapour into the air, probably affecting rainfall patterns and the rivers of those countries that use a lot of it.
The law of unintended consequences is bound to bite somebody on the backside.
I don't get it, if all people want to do is erect a tent in Victoria Street and spend the day marching, chanting and singing "revolutionary" songs, we have all the power we need?
You don't (necessarily) need robot miners - there's a way of extracting the gas in situ:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Underground_coal_gasification
Thought that for a long time.
When Mrs T took on the NUM she should have ordered the mothballing of the mines - skeleton staff to maintain access in future, as a resource we might need one day. It's estimated we still have 3.5 billion tonnes available and perhaps far, far more.
Besides, if the theory about a coming solar Maunder Minimum is right we may need to burn coal like Billy-o to counter the global freezing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sh_nlz43Pc
P.S. Forgot to include: re est. UK coal reserves -
https://euracoal.eu/info/country-profiles/united-kingdom/
@DJ - CO2 is not a pollutant and there is no scientific/environmental 'need' to reduce its output - it's all hyperbolic, politicised nonsense.
Energy is the backbone of every modern society and those with the cheapest access to it have the most prosperous economies and best looked-after residents.
This self-destructive drive to increase energy costs beyond what even the ordinary person can afford is the most ridiculous policy I have ever seen and its promotion by knee-jerk, no-nothing, gullible morons is laughable.
Our country could be self-sufficient in energy, CHEAP energy, and wipe the floor with most of the rest of the world, certainly Europe, if sensible policies were put in place. NO PARTY has sensible policies on energy except UKIP (possibly TBP when they get around to making policy?)
When the factual truth dawns on these absolute dickwads that are dead against progress and instead of dragging shitweasels off the top of tube trains we start hamstringing 'climate protesters and energy activists' instead then it will be the FIRST country to come to its energy-senses that survives the coming financial and economic onslaught we're about to meet head on.
I fail to see how our leadership cannot see this plain and simple course of action. It's almost as if they WANT us to collapse into utter failure.
The storage and transmission of Hydrogen has its problems; the H2 molecules are so tiny that they leak out of almost anything; so crumbly old networks pipes are definitely leaky!
Assuming we fix the above, we could perhaps be sensible though and make H2 by splitting water overnight with unused electricity from "permanently on" generators. The H2 is put to use in (for example) fuel cells and the O2 is sold off commercially - or allowed back into the atmosphere to replenish it.
The only sensible long-term energy supplies should be nuclear, to provide clean, CO2-free electricity for all the proposed electric vehicles.
Conventional nuclear power stations are NOT the answer, due to huge constructional & fuelling costs, along with the hazards. But the inherently-safe fused thorium salt reactor designs (first developed in the 1960s) not only shut themselves down safely if coolant is lost, but also consume and break down radionuclides in their fuel, added from other reactors' waste. There are commercial designs underway in both India & China, sized for large towns, etc. Smaller units may be modular, in shipping containers.
If the world converted to these safe and reliable power units, oil & coal could be left in the ground for future generations, or reserved for non-fuel uses such as plastics.
Sir,
the environazi do not want to give us access to "clean" energy, whatever clean means.
what the environazi want is to kill us all, by making impossible for us to have energy.
and energy is everything.
it is not a coincidence that the environazi keep steering us towards increasingly more complex, expensive, unreliable, scarce energy sources. and if technology makes one of those sources cheap and reliable, they immediately switch gear and ban it, or heavily tax and regulate it. as they did with nuclear fission energy.
re hydrogen: i could not imagine anything more difficult and dangerous to handle, and more scarce in nature.
no wonder the environazi like it so much.
and i totally agree with Ed P
nuclear power is the answer. but first we need to get rid of the environazi.
To convert existing natural gas boilers to run on hydrogen (as they did in the past before North Sea gas) would seem a cheaper and quicker alternative to converting all boilers to electric.
The power to electrolyse water could come from wind turbines – especially efficient when the power from these turbines is greater than the electricity grid needs (such as at night perhaps) – and from nuclear. We don’t need to rely on solar power from sunnier climes.
However I believe burning hydrogen with its high temperature of combustion produces NOx pollutants and does so particularly when used as a fuel for ice vehicles and this would need to be overcome as well as being rather inefficient in its power to volume ratio.
On the other hand I cannot see battery technology being a successful answer for the storage of electricity or the powering of vehicles unless a battery using a cheaper and more plentiful element than lithium is found.
Dave G beat me to it. Calling CO2 a pollutant is akin to calling dihydrogen monoxide a pollutant. (Many environmentalists were fooled into signing a petition to ban what is in effect water).
I stand unbowed in calling Carbon Dioxide a 'pollutant'. Too much of anything is a Bad Thing, whether it is oxygen, nitrogen, water, carbon dioxide or any other substance. Climate change is certain and inevitable (see previous periods of climate change). How much of the current change is down to the works of man is debatable, and what, if anything, we should do about it is even more debatable, but levels of carbon dioxide are correlated with earlier hot periods of the world's climate so we should proceed with caution.
Regrettably, good science (which still needs doing) has been outshouted by poor bandwagon science and Climate Change radicals, but just because XR are talking bollocks doesn't mean that we are free to do whatever we want without risking adverse consequences.
