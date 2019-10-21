The enemy within - the democracy-deniers

I have posted here previously on my concerns over a potential lack of confidence in democracy amongst the young. Several polls have suggested consistently that there is a gulf between the younger and older in our nation in the degree to which the fundamentals of democracy are valued. I hold that universal suffrage, the secret ballot and the right to associate and form political parties are together one of the most profound achievements of human civilisation; some folk don't share this faith in fair decision making in our society.
The benign rule of technocratic experts is a model of anti-democracy much beloved of supranational organisations. Why bother with popular opinion, campaigning for elections, allowing actual people to vote as they like? Surely like-minded well qualified experts can rule their subjects to ensure the best possible outcomes for the maximum number? It is not extraordinary that those who who belong to or support such organisations should believe this, but I am genuinely mystified as to why this form of anti-democratic serfdom would appeal to any subject person with more than one brain cell. Yet apparently it does - and the young, who should in a healthy society be the most intolerant of all of authority, would seem to be amongst them.
I am old enough to remember Franco ruling a Spain that had been politically and culturally shut off from democratic Europe since 1939. When tourism could be resisted no longer, from the early 1970s, the social impact was akin to dropping a lump of Sodium in water. The harsh, backward rule of a Catholic church complicit in fascism (unelected technocratic experts who thought they knew best what was good for people), a population fearful of the secret police and the night-time hammering at the door, could not withstand the bikini and the transistor radio. Democracy is contagious.
And in my heavy-smoking days when Spain sold cheap fags, the £60 cost of a day-return trip to Barcelona with easyjet was exactly equivalent to the saving of UK duty on just one single carton of cigarettes. The aircraft left Gatwick at about 7am and Barcelona at about 4pm, allowing for a leisurely lunch in the Ramblas and to be home in time for Eastenders. There were always little tents and roped off areas in the large expanse of flat, scrubby wasteland between the city and the airport; only later did I find that they were exhuming the remains of the victims of Franco's death squads, clearing the ground for development. That made me value democracy even more.
I am fearful of the anti-democrats within our nation; the propaganda lies of broadcasters, the intolerance of the snowflake generation, the violence of the Soy Boys, the coarse, bullying ignorance of those who would sell their democratic inheritance for a Eurorail pass. The anti-democrats, the democracy-deniers, are truly the enemy within, and we must defend from their assaults with our every breath our democratic rights and freedoms.
Well, I'm confident that the young's interest in democracy could be restored by allowing them a vote on this so-called deal of Johnson.
Having taken part on the pro-independence side in a programme of debates and lectures in sixth forms for almost a decade, I noticed a marked swing in favour of EU technocracy from around 2014. This was as part of a balanced programme in which the participating schools were mostly doing their best to be fair and impartial . The schools I visited ranged from top public schools to independent days schools and what some call “ bog standard” comprehensives (some of which were really excellent).
Colleagues in the programme noticed the same thing.. Up to this point, we nearly always won. Afterwards, we almost always lost to the European Movement. I came to the conclusion that the change of attitude had been achieved as part of a subtle programme of “ information” provided by the EU Commission from infants’ schools upwards, starting with colouring books and games, attractively presented.. I have a teacher’s course book for one project which is called “ The secret of the golden stars” ( for juniors). It explains how the EU ensures that toys are safe.
To this must be added the changes in curriculum - particularly in history, the enforcement of PC standards by OFSTED and the general leftish opinions of teachers themselves . In geography, only the “ official” line on climate change is taught - as we have recently seen by the well indoctrinated children going “ on strike”
If you look in the resources section on www.campaignforanindependentbritain.org.uk in the pamphlets section, there is a PDF “ Generations Betrayed - Cutting the Roots of National Identity in Schools” which covers the history curriculum. Hard copies also available.
The author, an experienced head teacher, showed me a circular which was published in the West Country in 2015 by the association of history teachers. It said that this was a year of significant anniversaries - amongst which was the fiftieth anniversary Of the Bristol Bus Strike. So forget Magna Carta and Waterloo! In fact the curriculum does not enforce teaching of specifically British history but either South American or early Islamic civilisation is compulsory. The emphasis throughout is not n facts but on “skills” where ( for indtance) pupils may be asked to imagine themselves as a mediaeval peasant or colonial freedom fighter on the basis of texts provided by the teacher. ( No boring “ kings and queens and dates and battles”)
Democracy is popular because it means all things to all people, it can be dressed up to mean almost any form of government. Always was a carefully managed illusion.
I am pretty sure the likes of Dominic Cummings are looking at China and thinking 'that looks a bit more efficient'. As our population goes up and the money goes down we will probably have to follow the path set out by China et al. Old style 'Democracy' will be strictly for the top 5%, the rest will get the democracy-lite.
But a crude division will not work. Much more satisfactory to build on the existing symbiosis between the media and government. Manipulation is much better than coercion. Social Credits are coming to a dole office and a magistrates court and an ISP near you.
I recommend the book "Revolting: How the Establishment are undermining democracy and what they're afraid of" by Mick Hume. He calls what we now have a "Shamocracy" - a State with the trappings and appearance of Democracy, but with all the levers of power deliberately sabotaged by the Elite.
The teaching of our history in our schools is significantly to blame for young peoples disinterest in democracy. They are not taught a narrative: how we slowly progressed towards Parliamentary Rule and universal suffrage. They have no comprehension of how the Constitution worked (before Remainer MPs, Bercow and the Supreme Court blew it up). They are deliberately taught to despise our history.
You do not value what you don't understand.
