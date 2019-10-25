Rogue parliament -v- The People

They're Frit; hiding behind the walls of Westminster afraid of democracy, terrified of of the electors, scared of the ballot box. Of course they don't want an election - their rogue parliament and their bent little Speaker are the democracy-deniers, denying the people the outcome for which we've voted. Poisonous betrayers and collaborators such as Bloody Blair, Grieve and Starmer are using wealth, privilege, power and lawfare to frustrate, sabotage and undermine our democracy, to deny the people's democratic rights.
They twist, turn and wriggle like greased snakes, using every wile, every deviant artifice, every low trick to frustrate Britain's exit from the EU. The pretence at not wanting to leave without a deal is exposed - they have a deal, they even have time to debate it in parliament, but no. They don't want to honour their election promises, honour their pledges - they will twist, cheat and wriggle, swallow their solemn pledges, their manifesto promises because their simple aim is to deny democracy.
This rogue parliament has placed itself in opposition to the people of Britain. We must clear it out, flush the odious feculence from our parliament. We demand an election NOW.
I hope I will be able to raise a glass next May. My late father walked from Normandy to Bremen, and although it took him eleven months, from 6th June 1944 until May 1945, his tardiness was I think excusable as the entire Wehrmacht was trying to kill him at the time.
Yes, Raedwald - we demand a General Election. But realistically, under the rigged Party system we have and FPTP, a majority of the charlatans sitting on the green benches are likely to be returned; all the charlatans sitting on the red benches are immune from the ballot box. And the rest of the pro-EU Establishment, including the members of the Supreme Court, will still be in place, to carry out their democracy-denying subversion of this country.
Do you really think the CON Party is going to do anything about any of that? I don't.
And if Boris wins a majority, all we will get is his Capitulation Treaty making us a vassal state of the EU for 3+years until the EU can force us into a version of Associate Membership.
I will be voting Brexit Party.
I just heard one of those ERG fraudsters talking to Nick Ferrari, Jenkin, Bernard rather than Andrea with an S. He seemed frustrated that some people were holding out against Boris's deal.
I can't think why?
Presumably he has so far looked a little bit too honest to make a good MP, so he has decided that if he cheats and cheats big, he might get away with it.
Anyway, unlike DeeDee99, I think that the Brexit Party is doing a lot better than the polls would suggest, and we don't need no stinkin' deal with Doris. I mean who could trust that bloke to hold a door for you?
All we need is a general election, and I think that is in the power of the monarch, who should not (however old) be sitting around smirking while we are being treated like this.
