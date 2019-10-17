Catalonia, Kurdistan .. we either believe in self-determination or we don't

The right to self determination was first penned in modern times by Churchill and Roosevelt in August 1941, long before America entered the war and when Britain faced its darkest hours. The Atlantic Charter is a document of enormous hope and of confidence in the triumph of good and right over the dark and evil authoritarianism that had enveloped Europe;
..Third, they respect the right of all peoples to choose the form of government under which they will live; and they wish to see sovereign rights and self-government restored to those who have been forcibly deprived of them;After the victorious alliance founded a permanent United Nations organisation, Article 1 of the New UN Charter signed in 1945 stated
To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and to take other appropriate measures to strengthen universal peace;Of course what constitutes a 'people' is open to debate, but I believe that most of us will be able to recognise a genuine claim to a distinct identity and one that is contrived. Thus we can agree that Scotland, Wales and Ireland are distinct from England, but perhaps not that Wessex is so distinguished. The Kurds have a strong claim to self-determination, their people spread across largely artificial borders drawn after the Great War so that they are divided between Turkey, Syria and Iraq. The Catalans in the east of the neck of the Iberian peninsula have a claim at least equal to the basques in the west.
Self determination is an anathema to the global supremicists, who would abolish all national borders, all distinct national identities, to achieve a homogeneous mass of subjects of global government, global corporatism and global law and administration at the hands of a priestly caste of unelected experts. They dismiss self determination as 'nationalism' just as they dismiss democracy as 'populism'.
Well, I'm on the side of self determination. As a democrat and a localist you would expect no less of me. And the EU? They will side with those suppressing freedom, those imposing the authoritarian rule of conquest on their subject peoples. You would expect no more from them. If the Catalans imagine they will find support in Brussels, they are cruelly deceived.
6 comments:
Overall I agree with your sentiments. However NOT by the use of force, be that weapons or just plain intimidation.
Scotland is one of the better behaved, yet it too has its dark side with independence headbangers quite happy to beat up on people who disagree with them.
Catalonia had their vote, however less than 50% chose to cast their ballot. Those who are happy with things just abstained.
There are wheels within wheels on this issue of national identity - and once in a while that results in a piss poor compromise, like Kashmir.
I admit to knowing little about the Basque issue, but terrorism, like NI just doesn't do it for me. They lose the minute they kill.
The Kurd issue is IMO valid and the West does need to support their cause. It's a right bugger though because they claim bits of Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. And those bits have oil, so problem.
I do look at South Sudan and see endemic corruption and incompetence. Are they better off now? For the average S Sudanese, probably not.
But don't kid yourself, much of the agitation is encouraged because all these tin pot creations need military equipment and investment - and that's big money.
So I'm kind of hesitant about a lot of this nationalist stuff and do feel we must get serious about extremes we see, like in Myanmar with their Muslim minorities. Or the China occupation of Tibet.
Re the EU and the big B. It's a glaring example of why big issues need to be put to the people, freely and fairly - and respected.
And big B is why precious few will get that opportunity in the future.
The nationalists among the Catalans are fully aware, that internal constitutional matters for European Union member states such as Spain are entirely sovereign for them.
They would therefore have no expectation whatsoever that any European Union institution would break its Treaty commitments and meddle in those affairs by supporting either side.
Those separatists are also pretty resolutely pro-European Union.
The institutions of the European Union were silent on the Scottish referendum, even if the Spanish government were not.
However, once the UK has left, I'd fully expect Scotland to receive warm support for its intended secession from the UK, from its friends and soon-to-be fellow members of the European Union, and indeed from its institutions too.
If Catalonia did secede from Spain and rejoin the European Union, then it would be back up to twenty-eight member countries again, amusingly.
The Catalans, like many who have grown up in the midst of an insinuating and oppressively undermining EU may well have more of an opinion on their independence than the voting numbers suggest, in the same way the British Government underestimated the level of opposition to the EU when they thought a Referendum would be an easy win for Remain.
No one likes to be told what to do, either on an individual basis, as a community or a population and efforts to restrict such intentions have only bottled up frustrations and anger that is now becoming apparent.
The challenge now is whether or not the oppressors (the EU) will recognise the demands of the people and adapt to their needs rather than try to shape them to a system they naturally resent.
And just because the French, Germans etc haven't had their say (openly - the likes of Afd and their ilk point towards future problems) doesn't give the EU the right to carry on with their political intent without a mandate - something most Europeans haven't had a say in on ANY aspect of the EU's creation and it's time the EU put its plans to the people before it's too late and the people take matters into their own hands.
Not everybody wants power, not everybody who has power wants to execute it, but in my view, everyone wants to know who the powerful are and how to let them know of your issues and concerns. The smallest configuration is best, so I would be happy to see self rule for Wessex.
It is no coincidence that post WW1 there were somewhere around 50 countries and now there are over 200.
The Kurds, being a feisty mob, were deliberately left out when it came to the creation of middle-eastern nations at the break up of the Ottoman empire. The French and the British made a massive mistake, but then lost influence after WW2, Even so, they have a legitimate claim and they understand that democracy is NOT going to cut it in their neck of the woods, they have to use force.
I remember standing on a friend's lawn, my friend, a lefty was hating on Mrs. Thatcher, in those days I was not so argumentative and I was just listening even though I disagreed. A mutual friend (let's call him Hassan) was standing close by, and as Tony said something particularly nasty and fatuous about her, Hassan chimed in and said... You have no idea, do you?
He was at the time quite close to my friend, he was living with his sister, indeed they still live with each other in Spain now. He just calmly pointed out that when he was a boy he was taken to a town in Turkey by his dad. During the trip they were stopped by a policeman who soon established that he was a Kurd, he took his father to one side and shot him in the head.
The discussion about the awful Margaret Thatcher came to a very swift conclusion.
The Kurds without a legitimate homeland are especially badly treated because they are then subdivided amongst three nations who all universally hate Kurds. Niceties like elections have no place there, and if those amongst us who don't seem to be able to play the democracy game, persist in their mission to overthrow it understood what happens when this stuff goes wrong, or indeed even understood history at all, they wouldn't be trying to ignore it.
Hilarious!
What is?
Post a Comment