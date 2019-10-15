The BBC's hubris will lead to nemesis

Channel Four news has broadcast footage of their reporters being scoffed at and refused interviews by both Boris and Arron Banks - the Arron footage is classic. They imagined that the public would be outraged that politicians had dared to defy the power of the news, but instead most folk just shrugged. Everyone knows that C4 News is deeply biased against both the Conservatives and Brexit - what do they expect?
When Boris went straight to Facebook to take public questions the BBC's Nick Robinson accused him of using methods common to dictators "down the ages". Up to a point, Nick - only those from the 20th century onwards, surely. Unless Tiberius had technology available to him we know nothing about. Robinson's jejune petulance and public silliness was because Boris had shown that ministers don't need the BBC.
The only reason a government minister gives a TV or radio interview is if their government / party gets more out of it than it costs them. There is no public right for angry Remainer journalists to harangue, insult, bully and demean their Brexit opponents in public just because they have control of the airwaves. There is certainly no obligation on anyone in public life to subject themselves to it.
The BBC's naked bias over Brexit has cost it the right to be a national broadcaster funded by the licence fee. The Charter must not be renewed in 2027 - and the sooner the lumbering behemoth adapts for life after the TV tax, the less the grief for all.
I have largely given up on the MSM a long time time ago because, in no small part because of the way political interviews are carried out. I'm not saying politicians are blameless, but have they have responded to the incentives, or lack of them, to be open and honest. I get a lot more out of podcasts and there's a lot of good political ones which are much more informative, even when they are making a case for the other side.
A classic example is listening to Chopper's Brexit Podcast recently I found out there are two Steve Baker's in the ERG. The one portrayed by the MSM who is apparently a nasty, scheming, bigoted and anti European (not just anti EU) and those are the polite labels. Then there's the one I listened to for an hour who is clever, quick witted, thoughtful and a classic liberal who believes in individual freedom. As well as quite an interesting human being who's an action man. He's also very educated with a master's degree and a born again Christian.
The MSM has a lot to answer for especially when it comes to claims of the rise in so called populism.
Where to start with this piece is the problem.
The reason that the country is in this mess is precisely because its media, notably the BBC, have, in the name of balance, allowed equal platform to those spouting lies and distortions as they have to those telling the truth.
On the few occasions when challenged, however meekly, the liars then complain of victimhood, as is their wont.
As usual Radders, our cretinous house troll makes your point for you!
Precisely Cheesy, all those lefties have gradually insinuated their way into every single dark corner of the BBC and C4 (and all the rest). It is a major part of a socialist programme. You need to pervert the education system, the media and the civil service. Do that and you have taken over.
The sensible right thinking folk are using a few blunted tools to try and reclaim our democracy, and rather depressingly, things are not going well.
It might end up with fisticuffs, if these people are so stupid that they cannot see that despite trying, you cannot buck human nature.
The BBC and C4 have been doing this to Nigel for years - and he piloted the "talk direct to the voters" a couple of years ago now. Now the Cons are getting the same treatment, Boris is simply copying him.
After Andrew Marr's latest stunt - accusing Priti Patel of laughing at the claim there would be thousands of job losses, when viewers could clearly see that she wasn't - should lead to every Con Minister refusing to appear on his Sunday morning propaganda broadcast.
The days of the Mainstream Media dictating the News Agenda and telling what we are allowed to think are coming to an end. And they've brought it on themselves.
Not only Brexit. The BBC's one-sided treatment of Climate is support for ruinously expensive (and ineffective) solutions to an imaginary problem.
To take one example: we must all stop eating red meat because of cow farts.
Yes, methane is a strong absorber of Infra Red radiation. Its concentration in the atmosphere is measured in parts per billion. Water is also a strong absorber of IR radiation. Its concentration is measured in parts per hundred.
Even if methane were reduced to zero, it would make no difference to global temperature because water already swamps any effect due to methane.
You won't hear that on the BBC because it doesn't support the Narrative.
BBC bias is notable abhorrent and more so because of its national status but the media AS A WHOLE follows a very globalist agenda and is evidently under some 'central control' - 95% of all media outlets are owned by only four major groups.
If you have control of the money supply AND the media you dictate the terms and conditions of everything to the benefit of a few and loss to a very, very large majority.
When I see/read exposure articles on banker manipulation of economies/fiat money supply and exposure of the great man made global warming myth it will be the start of a return to common sense - not holding my breath especially given the closed-minded, moronic and apathetic position of the likes of Cheesy and many like him.
Too many conspiracy theories are based on actual fact and the lack of true investigative reporting (more likely editorial censorship) doesn't bode well for our future.
I'll have whatever the site's idiot troll is smoking.
Al Beeb wouldn't know "balance" if it bit it's ar$e
It’s impossible for the BBC to be anything else but biased when all “news” and current affairs programmes are produced and presented by the same people week after week, month after month, year after year.
ias exists in simply the news that is selected to be broadcast, never mind the way it is presented.
The BBC should only retain its charter to be a nationwide public broadcaster if it can change its way of working so that a variety of views can be heard. This means employing different people to produce different programmes.
BTW, I believe that in addition to anti-Brexit bias, I would blame the BBC’s incessant daily scaremongering over AGW to be held responsible for the religious like XR movement with its totally ridiculous and impossible targets and for the increasing depression in children.
Along with many, many other organisations, institutions and “research groups”, the BBC receives EU funding and if and when we leave the EU, it will slowly become apparent just how many people have been corrupted by the EU using our money (£1bn/month NET).
Whenever the BBC broadcasts the “findings” from “research groups” (which they do almost daily) they should also broadcast at the same time from whom the “research group” receives its funding.
@JPM
"The reason that the country is in this mess is precisely because its media, notably the BBC, have, in the name of balance, allowed equal platform to those spouting lies and distortions as they have to those telling the truth."
Perhaps so, right wing lies and distortions (I expect you'll agree) and left wing lies and distortions (you may have difficulty with this one). But the biggest problem of all is not the biased reporting, bad though it is, but the 'news' that doesn't get reported. How do you respond to important events that you are not even aware of? If sunlight is the best disinfectant then news blackout is silently corrupting.
EUBBC/C4 need to be shut down asap--never mind 2027.
"EUBBC/C4 need to be shut down asap--never mind 2027."
Agreed. The problem with the BBC is that its messaging has devolved into utter falsehoods.
Islam is a religion of peace
Diversity is our strength
Global Warming is a problem and we need communisom to address it
A man can become a woman just by saying so..
And so on. Its all mind bending lies. Whenever I wonder why, I like to remember Theodore Dalrymples quote:
“In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is...in some small way to become evil oneself. One's standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”
The sooner the BBC becomes subscription only, the better. Then we'll see who likes them.
