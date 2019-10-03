Not yet triumph, but the tide has turned and the wind has backed

The cabal in the Berlaymont would be mad not to accept Britain's offer.
I wrote on Tuesday that I doubted Boris could get the three green ticks he needed to get a deal through. Today it looks as though two of those ticks are tentatively there. The Telegraph reports that the ERG, the Tory turncoats and about 25 Labour rebels could vote for the deal in the Commons. Whatever Farage is saying isn't being heard by the media. Germany is in recession and the Eurozone faces a series of economic bodyblows that will be exacerbated by a clean Brexit; they will grasp at the offer. That just leaves Brussels.
I've always pushed strongly for a clean Brexit, and like many have problems with some of the other baggage apart from the backstop in the draft Treaty. So why do I find myself this morning ready to shrug my shoulders and support Boris if he gets agreement for this deal? I'm not sure. But there it is.
Boris has effectively isolated the EU zealots in Brussels and Varadkar's fatuous posturing. Britain's mature, sensible offer and our reasonableness and statecraft are now on view to the world, released in those documents. The EU's every petulant instinct must be to reject the UK's offer - but do they dare?
|Kit cars - now outlawed in much of the EU - will be saved for the UK
12 comments:
They won't reject it. Like the chap running the EU satellite program, they will propose a graceful path towards cooperation. In the background, businesses and the smart folk (Irish diaspora of the 1980s) will migrate, taking their tax contribution with them.
The tricky bit is how Boris passes the revised WA. He won't be able to magic up the numbers in Parliament. Check out the betting sites and you'll see what I mean.
@ Anonymous
"The tricky bit is how Boris passes the revised WA. He won't be able to magic up the numbers in Parliament."
Boris is playing a blinder... if the EU don't agree he can justify leaving with no deal, wiggle out of the Surrender Act, and press on looking for a FTA with our "European Friends".
If the EU agree he can tell the rest of Parliament that it is his deal or no deal - and the responsibility rests with them. They will only discredit themselves further if they turn down 'a deal'. In which case he can justify leaving with no deal, wiggle out of the Surrender Act, and press on looking for a FTA with our "European Friends".
There's no political advantage in the collective Remainers trying to force another extension (even if the EU was prepared to grant it), and even if they did Boris can make a great play for a GE which will probably give him the numbers to press ahead with Brexit.
"So why do I find myself this morning ready to shrug my shoulders and support Boris if he gets agreement for this deal?"
Like all die hard Tories, Party before country.
We need a clean break now. Simply because there must be no sembalege of a relationship, that the Remainers can lever into associate membership and then full vassalage ten years down the road.
I know some don't consider it proper MSM, however The Express newspaper does report on what Farage thinks of Boris strategy. Essentially the same as yourself until yesterday. He has not succumbed to Brexit fatigue.
And GBP 39bn is far too great a divorce settlement.
For the first time I am thinking that maybe Boris actually means it. I still don't fully trust him and I will only relax when we have finally, actually left.
That said, I think DJ above sums it up quite well. It could STILL be some machiavellian remainiac plot, but this is becoming more and more difficult to rationalise.
Looks like Boris has finally done what should have been done three years ago.
I expect Merkel will agree to bung Ireland some money to "help with transition" providing Varadkar backs down. And if he won't and it results in No Deal, Ireland will lost 5% or more of its GDP.
The posturing Varadkar will fold....and the world will know that both Ireland and Brussels attempted to use the fear of Irish terrorists to bully the UK into staying in the EU ...... and failed.
I'm waiting for Farage's verdict. In particular, I want to know if Treason May's policy of transferring our Intelligence, Security and Armed Services to EU control is scrapped.
If ticking the box of the Irish Backstop/Border issue is all that's been resolved by BJ then we're set for betrayal of enormous proportions for the remainder of the 'treaty' was far, far more restrictive and detrimental to the UK than the Irish malarkey.
I am not impressed with this change of course. It's more of a counter-rudder than a new heading (Raed will get that one).
You said that you were "dumbstruck" by the fairly predictable ruling of the Supreme Court's ruling the other day, Raedwald.
Judging by the imaginary world that you seem to inhabit, I can see why, and this latest piece gives us more clues.
As I said before the ruling, the fact of Johnson's refusal to make a statement on Oath would likely damage his case.
It turned out to be fatal.
The Court said that they had NO EVIDENCE of a justification for the prorogation.
By that they meant the absence of such a statement.
Now these are simple, well-reported matters of fact, of central importance, and yet you seem utterly immune to their significance.
What is the matter with you?
I've got £9billion plus £12billion a year for two years plus £8.4billion a year in customs collections that says they will accept it.
It's still shite tough...
JPM - Fuck off. The Supreme Court made up a law and then applied it.
Its BS. Expect it to be abolished or severely curtailed.
Boris was right when he said that you can't polish a turd.
However, that does not seem to have stopped him from trying, and what is more, bribing his colleagues to tell him how shiny he has made it.
Still a fucking turd though.
I read the published documents that have been sent to Brussels yesterday, and at no point does it mention that the new EU treaty is not the basis for our “independence”. Just tacking a couple of bits of paper to that treaty does not make it acceptable.
As Bismarck said, it would be like papering over the cracks.
