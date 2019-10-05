The UK - Pour encourager les autres?

The EU Must Soften Its ApproachApart from a tacit admission that May's ineffective bodgers had previously been beaten into a wholly unequal deal by Brussels, it is also a plea for Germany not to be burdened with a hostile and belligerent Britain when she has just herself fallen into the most difficult of recessions.
As such, the EU should take a step back -- it's in its own interest -- to meet the British at the halfway point. The EU no longer needs to fear that Brexit will find imitators if Brussels shows itself to be too yielding. The picture Britain has painted over the past three years -- the crises in government and parliament and the threat of the United Kingdom disintegrating -- should have a sufficiently deterrent effect. After more than two years of negotiations and considerable struggle, Brexit has become inevitable. It would be good for the process to finally be completed. Separating in a positive manner is the prerequisite for a reasonable relationship in the future.
My own view is that we will emerge stronger, renewed and reformed from the Brexit debacle - with some much-needed constitutional cleansing once we have a decent working majority in Commons and Lords, some democratic house-cleaning and electoral repairs. One reform must be to limit lawfare - the ability of the very wealthy to undermine democracy through the courts - and to restate the limits on the power of the courts. We are not the EU, and have no wish to surrender our democratic freedom to the corrupt rule of lawyers and the very rich.
You mean, a sole victim should be allowed to crawl back to camp, as a warning to others, like William Brydon after the retreat from Kabul.
When we're out, the UK should make it perfectly clear to any other potential escapees that we will extend the hand of friendship and immediately negotiate a mutually beneficial trade treaty with them. I am now permanently hostile to the EU and the two countries it is run to benefit: France and Germany. And that isn't going to change by implementation of the Barnier/Robbins Surrender Treaty, minus the NI backstop.
As for "democratic house-cleaning." Who is going to do this? The same Establishment and political party which took us into the EEC with no mandate; morphed it into the EU with no mandate and has spent the past 3 years effectively betraying its own voter-base?
Forgive me if I don't raise even one cheer: the CON Party will never do anything to clean-up our "democracy" that isn't in its OWN interests.
If it is just Treason's "deal" slightly rehashed, why aren't they grabbing it with both hands? What else do they want?
"Apart from a tacit admission that May's ineffective bodgers had previously been beaten into a wholly unequal deal by Brussels..."
This is wholly wrong Raedwald, May and her 'bodgers' were not beaten at all, they wanted and agreed to BRINO eagerly.
Like Brendan O'Neill's column just after the referendum, the campaigns etc. have revealled the slime, the scum, the traitors, the shits (most definitely confirmed in the 3 years since then!) and there has to be a reckoning.
The highly admirable Jolyon Maugham QC comes from a very modest background, struggled as a youngster, and is funded by ordinary people such as me.
Lord Pannick is giving his services pro bono, for free.
Show some respect.
I say let's face the music and dance:
I note the acknowledgement that Brexit is now inevitable.
"The highly admirable Jolyon Maugham QC comes from a very modest background, struggled as a youngster, and is funded by ordinary people such as me."
And owns a house that can be rented out for a very modest £950 per night (£1200-1500 in school holiday naturally):
http://www.jackwindmill.co.uk/accommodation
A real man of the people.
No, sorry. The EU must harden its approach. That way we will get a proper Brexit.
We all knew the EU would punish us to stop any other countries daring to break free from the corrupt socialist superstate. Poland and Hungary are little fry compared to us and they would not dare to even think about leaving now.
When (if) we eventually leave the day should be declared a bank holiday to rub the noses in it of the traitorous scum now infecting this country. The Remainers should be made to work while us democrats get the day off.
Jaded
Josef Stalin also came from a very modest background, as did Pol Pot.
Your point is?
