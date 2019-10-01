The final countdown

There is really nothing useful to be done for the next day or two. Nothing to analyse, nothing upon which to opine. We are waiting for Boris.
The Prime Ministers' proposals, whatever they are, face three hurdles. The first is the Irish and the EU, still not ready to relinquish the opportunity to subject the UK to a punishment beating. Second are Brexiteers - the ERG within our own party and TBP without - who need to see much of the other dangerous stuff in the draft Robbins-Selmayr Treaty go. And finally is the Remain Alliance, now fully out in the open in declaring that they don't give a fig for democracy and will use their final days in parliament, before we voters evict them, to do everything they can to block Brexit.
My own feeling is that there are no proposals on earth that would allow a deal to get a green tick from all three.
One must therefore suppose that the PM's proposals are for the world outside Europe and for posterity. In international statecraft terms, leaving without a deal is akin to the British ambassador waving his todger about and pissing from the embassy balcony. So if it happens, apportioning the blame for it is critical. Submitting a perfectly reasonable, workable plan to the EU to have it rejected with their usual amateur jejune petulance puts the blame on Brussels.
Likewise it sucks the wind from the sails of any remaining shred of pretence from the bent Speaker, Bercow, and his corrupt parliamentary cabal that they are genuinely concerned about no deal.
And Boris' refusal to countenance any deal with TBP says to me that he is very confident that we will be out in 30 days - deal or no deal. If he pulls it off and keeps his job, it will be the greatest political triumph since MT re-took the Falklands. We have a month to wait and see.
JPM - OT
Raedwald,
I do so hope your faith in Mr Johnson will be justified. He does appear to be behaving with a little more maturity, and saying, mostly, the right things. But, and its based on his career thus far, he does let people down, especially those who need him. Will the honest Brexiteers be just another of Boris' use 'em and leave 'em partners?
It is not Johnson who will not countenance a deal. It is Farage, who demands that Cummings must go first.
In other words, he wants one with the monkey and not with the organ grinder.
Why is acceptance of a deal up to the Nige? He's not even an MP remember.
After an election, it may be a completely different matter but remainiacs pointedly don't want one.
There's a lot of speculation about what is in the draft legal agreement. Boris has decline to share the details before sharing them with our "European friends".
But if the draft is "reasonable", and shared with EU businesses to soften the stance of other EU members, then Boris could reasonably put the new draft to Parliament for agreement - with the alternative being 'no deal'.
It might work... fear of no deal and Corbyn in charge could drive acceptance by the EU, Remainers and Leavers alike. Instead of May trying to please everyone, Boris is trying to use everyones' self interest.
And the Political Declaration?
To clarify, by deal, I meant electoral pact, not one with the European Union.
Given that the 'Supreme Court' has just done what it was expressly prohibited form doing. Where or what legislation provides its authority to do so?
". That the freedom of speech and debates or proceedings in Parliament ought not to be impeached or questioned in ANY court or place out of Parliament.. " --BoR 1689
You are --as ever--a fucking liar Cheesy--Farage made unconditional offers several times.
Before any Deal --BoJo has to front and destroy the HoTraitors. That is his first obstacle.
I doubt he will get shit from the scum of the EU. They prefer to use their tame Traitors to try for a takeover.
I stand corrected.
However this remainiac parliament is clearly trying to overturn a plebiscite it would have absolutely accepted had the vote gone the way it wanted.
This is not about Brexit anymore.
No Mark, Parliament isn't trying to overturn the vote.
The ballot paper was silent on the post exit relationship with the European Union.
Parliament is trying to defend the country from the arsonists, who lyingly say that a) the ballot was expressly for a no-deal exit and b) that at least sixteen and a half million of the seventeen and a half million consciously voted for that.
That's self-evident bollocks.
Isn't it?
