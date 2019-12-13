There were a tense few hours yesterday evening. The pound had fallen, things were looking shaky, the left were exultant on social media. It was a tense few hours until the exit poll came out; as soon as it did, I went to bed. Rising early it was like waking up to snowfall, and in the past hour and a half or so the live count cameras have been a delight -
Out go Soubry. Grieve. Swinson. Pidcock. Ummuna. Williamson. Wollaston. Lee. Gyimah. Dent Coad. They just keep coming. Corbyn petulant and whiny blaming everyone but himself; I think the comrades will defenestrate him by the end of next week. A couple of Labourites lost that I'd rather had stayed; Caroline Flint and Luciana Berger, whom I would dearly have loved to see as the next Labour leader.
Even better is watching the anger, shock and humiliation of the Remainers, who have now lost their last chance of blocking Brexit, all those prattish actors now feeling very sheepish, the Luvvie's Vote campaigners wondering who will feed them now, the has-beens. They're yet to show us the devastated faces of Blair, Major, Heseltine and the like but that's something to savour later over the smoked salmon and Cava. The TV faces look as shattered as they did in June 2016; Bercow a picture of slumped misery, Guardianistas numb with shock and grief. They believed their own propaganda.
What the fuck did they all think? That 17.4m of us would just say "Oh, OK, let's forget it then"?
The election is won. That hurdle is over. The future begins.
Oh yes. As a footnote, This. Thanks for nothing Nigel.
Spot on Radders.
Went to bed after exit poll and first few results. Got up at 04:30 and watched until majority achieved. Smile on my face at all the Remainers who were judged and found wanting. Deeply thankful that Labour has done so badly... will there be "lessons learned" or will it be everybody else's fault?
Now we get to see if the "new" Conservative Party can be trusted any more than the old one, to deliver something approaching a real Brexit. Personally, I have my doubts.
Oh and don't blame Nigel for the Pontefract result: he offered Boris a pact and Boris/Cummings declined. So it's their fault.
Interesting to note the lack of grace in Raedwald's comment regarding Nigel.
Just think back to March/April this year and reflect Radders, you are better than this.
Couldn't help but cheer at Swinson's expense. If anything told the Remainers how wrong they were, this did!
January 2020 will be interesting.
Well, I agree with much of your analysis, Raedwald.
So May's reheated deal will pass easily. That is brexit, and it is what you voted for in 2016.
The worst has been avoided, that is, a small majority with the ERG/DUP holding the balance.
Al might even revive his amnesty for illegal immigrants, who knows?
