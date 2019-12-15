Parking our tanks on Labour's lawn

The country has always been an egalitarian place. For a start, the planners haven't buggered it by creating monocultural ghettoes like the vast council estates of the metropolitans and the £1m villas of detached suburbia. In my old market town the cottage of a railwayman's widow nestled with the Tudor merchant's house of an FRS, and council houses (yes, we had them) were pairs or small groups of semi-detacheds woven seamlessly into the historical fabric. The pubs, the retailers, the amenities were used by all. Contrary to the caricatures, such small societies have the knack of tolerating and absorbing differences and varieties. My neighbour was curiously proud when Needham Market acquired its first Vegan - and the poor woman became the object of well-meaning but universal curiosity; "Are they allowed to touch newspapers?" asked the owner of the newsagents-come-toy-shop. Oh sure there were feuds, disputes and long-standing stubbornness, but we had five pubs (six if you included the bar of the Limes Hotel) and people spread themselves out. It was, if you like, One Village. There is little fertile ground for the Marxist politics of class hatred in such places.
Which brings us to Momentum. Everything that Labour promised in their campaign, every crazy giveaway and gift, every insane spending commitment, was not an end in itself but a lever with which to gull voters into building the bars of a Marxist central command State around themselves. Though their objectives were vile, it didn't mean that some of the persuasion-agenda stuff didn't chime with voters across the spectrum as laudable ends in themselves.
More social housing - why not? A young couple working in low-paid jobs should not be excluded from the possibility of a family life and a home, but of course neither should they have an absolute right to State housing. There's a median way. Rail fares - Villach to Vienna and Durham to London are both around 400km, but one will cost £29 for a single fare and the other £176. That's too great a difference. Training more nurses - for sure. Let's be flexible - there's room for not only SENs and SRNs but graduate Nurse Practitioners as well, for a variety of on the job, day release, full and part time training. Let's not be didactic.
The Conservatives, unlike the Marxists, don't have an ideology. However much Marxists try to impose one upon us. We're pragmatists, flexible and open to change. Agile, in the jargon of the modern management consultant. And this is where I fear those who are already projecting both their fears and their hopes onto Boris may well be disappointed. Just as they ditch their failed Leader, Labour may find that Boris has parked his tanks on their lawn.
Robert Tombs does a decent job of outlining the direction of travel in the Telegraph. No, Boris won't water down Brexit, and neither will he betray our Friends in the North. There is an obligation there. And an opportunity to destroy everywhere in Britain apart from the toxic big cities the poison of Marxist division. Tombs writes
Boris Johnson has a similar mission to transform the thin-lipped party of Cameron, Osborne and May – and beyond the borders of England too. This is a formidable task. But he has advantages: not only the spectacular own goals committed by Labour and the LibDems, and the desperate stridency of an SNP whose long-term hopes are threatened by Brexit.That will do for starters.
He can, and indeed should in the opinion of even conservative economists, borrow more to invest – investment in its true sense, and not as a euphemism for all state spending. He can launch a big infrastructure strategy. He can push forward improvements in schools and in training: the tools – which Labour wanted to abolish – are already there. Outside the EU, he can help deprived regions more effectively and he can bring down the cost of living by cutting unnecessary tariffs.
Where's my free stuff!!!
Alexander is safe for five years, by which time the demographic for both his core vote and that for leaving the European Union will be about three-and-a-half million fewer, and he will need the votes of their replacements.
His voters generally are people who rely on the media to do their remembering for them, and by then it will have forgotten for them whatever betrayal commenters here might accuse Johnson of making over the next few months.
I gather that Rees-Mogg is a likely casualty of his coming reshuffle along with other prominent europhobics, so perhaps that gives a clue as to his intended direction?
A closely aligned trading arrangement is not only far less damaging to the UK economy, but enormously easier than the alternatives to get.
And we know that Al is not fond of grinding hard work, don't we?
yes, he must make the Conservatives into real consevatives (small or large c).
I agree he must WITHOUT FAIL do anything to water down Brexit nor betray his new 'Friends in the North', who, if BoJO does what he could do, will remain as Conservative voters a bit like Mondeo Man. Obviously many will return to Labour as their's was an anti Corbyn vote but 5 years of better wages, genuine growth, lower taxes etc can move one's ballot-paper-cross-marking pencil fairly easily.
IF, IF, IF
"A closely aligned trading arrangement is not only far less damaging to the UK economy, but enormously easier than the alternatives to get."
I agree with JPM! Closely aligned* it will be, the EU aren't stupid enough to do otherwise, surely?
* currently change one single document and my company can carry on as normal (as with probably 99% of other companies trading with the EU and the rest of the world).
should read "do NOTHING to water down Brexit"! D'oh.
He will do whatever he likes - within the law - to whatever you believe the one true brexit to be, and there's nothing much that you, nor anyone else can do now to stop him.
Is there?
In addition to honouring the Brexit vote with a genuine Brexit and improving life chances for those living outside the big cities, Boris must address and start to reforjm the governmental and Constitutional corruption which led directly to 3.5 years of deliberate denial of democracy. These include:
1. The House of Frauds
2. The Speakers role
3. Lawfare and the Supreme Court
4. The Electoral Commission
5. The Postal Voting scam
6. Constituency Boundaries
and the institutional bias of the Taxpayer-Funded BBC and C4.
@JPM
"Alexander is safe for five years, by which time the demographic for both his core vote and that for leaving the European Union will be about three-and-a-half million fewer, and he will need the votes of their replacements."
This old trope again. The Conservative Party was founded in 1834 from the Tory Party, yet despite the 'demographic' they still exist. Perhaps, just perhaps, the numbers are topped up by the younger demographic ageing and changing their political views? Perhaps experience of 'life' adds up? Perhaps in 20 years time or so the 'demographic' will have 'more' education because of Tony Blair's 50% shall have degrees dictum? Perhaps the ethnic demographic will differ... but many with an ethnic heritage will have grown up knowing only life in the UK.
I wouldn't hold your breath expecting 'demographics' to work in your political favour.
