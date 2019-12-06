Nigel's anger at BrexitCorp™ defectors

You'd have needed a heart of stone not to have empathised with Nigel's agony yesterday. After having set up BrexitCorp™ as the perfect vehicle for one-man control, he found himself powerless to prevent the resignation of four of 'his' MEPs. His private company structure may mean he can hire and fire candidates at will, even stand-down 317 from the hustings, but as he has discovered, once they are elected they are no longer 'his' politicians; they are their own creatures, and no contractual straitjacket on earth can prevent them from repudiating his control.
During the last months of the rogue Parliament, my own party experienced a great deal of this sort of thing. Every week petulant Remainer MPs would break-off to join some new party, some even managing to join two new parties within a week. No sooner had they ordered their new party letterheads than the name and logo would change again. At the time there was much angry agitation from Brexiteers that changing party after election should automatically trigger a by-election. I disagreed then and I disagree now.
What if their party change is overwhelmingly supported by their constituents? Why should everyone be put through the nonsense of a foregone conclusion? I'm much more in favour of a constituency's right to trigger Recall in such circumstances, provided the bar is set at the right height. Under FPTP a representative's seat is a matter for the voters, not for their angry ex-party officials. Under FPTP once elected they represent their constituents, not their party.
Now I'm not sure what the EP's rules are. UK MEPs are put in place on a party list system; if a party gets enough votes for 10 MEPs, the top ten names on the list get in. I suspect once they're in they're in - but this clearly doesn't suit for example parties structured like BrexitCorp™. I'm sure what Nigel would like, if numbers 4 and 7 don't suit, is to be able to sack them and substitute numbers 11 and 12 from the list. Happily, such control is inimical to democracy, even, I suspect, in Brussels.
8 comments:
Are you suggesting that the structure of the Brexit Party has got anything to do with a bunch of defective tories?
Well it won't wash here.
Meanwhile the tory leader is so scared of the voters that he won't submit to an itty bitty interview with the pride of the BBC.
Your last sentence - 'Democracy' and 'Brussels' is an oxymoron
Our democratically-elected Parliament is supreme.
How can it ever be "rogue", therefore?
You're getting mixed up with the Government.
"What if their party change is overwhelmingly supported by their constituents?"
And how would you know that Raedwald, if a by-election isn't automatically held? Are we supposed to trust the defecting MP to tell us :)
It's interesting that all 3 of the defecting MEPs (plus Longworth) are on the conservative wing of the coalition Nigel built. It does make you wonder what inducements were offered by "those close to Boris."
Nigel isn't challenging Conservative-held seats. He's entirely focused on seats in Labour's heartlands. MEPs from that wing of the Party haven't defected and prospective MPs haven't stood down. They know how hard he is challenging Labour and how necessary it is.
Meanwhile, Nigel did well facing up to Andrew Neil whilst the Cowardly Lion is still ducking it, terrified that Neil will ask too many difficult questions about the Capitulation Treaty.
DeeDee
Uhm, if the required number of voters sign a petition to trigger a by-election; if no-one's bothered, why allow party control freaks to frustrate the will of the electors out of spite?
Politicians' views change, peoples' views change. Look at the UK entry under the 'Poll of Polls' page on Politico(!).
Since the MEP vote and May's defenestration there have been two major shifts... the Conservatives have gained public support mirroring the loss of public support for the Brexit Party. Labour have gained public support mirroring the loss of public support for the Lib Dem Party. But none of this matters until there is an election to validate that public support.
I don't see any easy way to 'undo' the Party system of our politics, but I also don't want to strengthen it by compulsory by-elections. I do favour recall - for any reason - if enough people are bothered by their MP's actions. We can only speculate how that might have played out over the last few months if some of those leaving their Party had been 'recalled' or even stood the risk of being recalled. Who knows, we might not have needed another General Election at all.
Raedwald: without a by-election, we won't know how many people are bothered. The politically engaged sign petitions; the vast majority only make their views known during an election.
