Where should Leavers vote for the Brexit Party?

- If the Conservatives haven’t won the seat since at least 1992 (or since constituency creation);
- If Ukip beat the Conservatives, and gained a vote share of over 20 per cent, in 2015;
- And if the Conservatives got less than 30 per cent of the 2017 vote.
Hartlepool
1. Labour have held the seat since 1974..
2. In 2015 UKIP came 2nd with 28% of the vote
3. In 2017 the Conservatives got 34.2%
Result: Vote Conservative
Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
1. Labour have held the seat since constituency creation
2. In 2015 UKIP came 2nd with 21.3% of the vote
3. In 2017 the Conservatives got exactly 30.0%
Result: Vote Conservative
I think this is a fair and sensible algorithm for the Conservative and Brexit parties to use - what do you think? It's too late now for candidates to stand down, so it will mean the lower rated party must start campaigning for the other from now onwards.
Well, do we want to Leave or not?
Clearly the Telegraph has solved the issue, vote Brexit Party in the seats that the party didn't hand to the bloody tories except Uxbridge, where in order to avoid electing a serial liar, folk should vote UKIP.
People should vote for what they want, and I don't want another ten years of tory deceit.
The Conservative Party has spent the past month actively campaigning in these seats, which the Brexit Party stood a very good chance of winning if there was a unified Leave vote. They have driven up the Tory vote in an attempt to sideline the Brexit Party so they can force through their Brino, completely unopposed.
After 50 years of lies about the EEC/EU and 3.5 years of blatant treachery, they demand "droit de seigneur." Do you really not understand how arrogant that is, Raedwald?
The thing is, that of the seventeen million, a fair number of them are not raving, European Union hating fanatics above all else.
They just thought that on balance leaving might be "nicer".
This sort of stirring won't work with them.
Their other priorities might well be more relevant.
We'll see.
What has previous votes for UKIP got to do with the potential vote for the Brexit Party? Especially given the circumstances?
It might have been applicable in the results you quote for the last election but you can't conflate the two this time round Raed.
Given the availability of a vote for TBP I would definitely give it to them rather than any of the major parties. Once bitten and all that....
I held my nose today, and did something I haven't done since 1992 (I work away and had a postal vote). It is depressing to vote on the basis of which do I despise least.
There was no Brexit party candidate where I am. The fragrant Amber Rudd fortunately was not the candidate.
Tory, labour, limp dumps and an independent
Interestingly, on the ballot paper, the limp dump was "Liberal democrat - Stop Brexit", the others just used the party names.
Wonder how long ago that decision was made and if the lunatics who thought it a good idea still do.
JPM @ 08:07 : “They just thought that on balance leaving might be "nicer"”.
I disagree.
A majority voted to leave DESPITE being told in no uncertain terms by the government, the PM, the Chancellor, all political parties bar UKIP, the civil service, the Governor of the BoE, the banks, the corporates, the CBI (“big business”), the POTUS, the IMF, the OECD, the Archbishop of Canterbury etc. that a vote to leave would bring economic disaster which included 500K lost jobs and an emergency budget (threat of higher taxes).
Those that voted leave made a conscious decision that freedom and democracy – the ability to influence our laws and policies (trade, fiscal, taxation, energy, environmental, foreign, military, immigration etc.) through retaining the right to elect and remove those who make these decisions – was worth the economic “hit”.
Had this now proven to be false economic scare not been so influential I expect the result would have been a far greater majority in favour of leaving the EU.
Considering that johnson first threw a deal back in Farrages face and then after Farrage offered the olive branch of standing down many TBP candidates johnson didn't do the decent thing and reciprocate.
I'd say bollocks to the greedy ***t, vote TBP every where every chance we get.
The Lib-Dems were out in force in my town on Saturday (one of the safest Tory constituencies), telling porkies. They made the mistake of accosting me.
I've never before seen someone actually "step backwards" from speech - possibly from me saying, "You are neither liberal or democratic. You want to ignore the largest ever vote in this country and stay under the autocratic thumb of the EU. Why should anyone vote for you?"
There was no sensible answer of course.
