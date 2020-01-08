Bangs for our transport bucks

With a £10bn budget this year, Transport for London is a big transport player. In fact the entire budget of the Department of Transport, covering the whole of the UK, is just £25bn. OK, half of TfL's budget is from fare income, but TfL is big. I've seen it go from joining up London buses and underground to an integrated transport service co with state of the art smart ticketing, and a network that includes road, rail, light rail, underground and river services and responsibility for much of the associated infrastructure and road charging. It's actually done pretty well. Most recently, TfL's competence in running the East London Line overground has drummed up a chorus of public calls for the organisation to take over the running of all of London's suburban commuter rail services. The oystercard, and better trains, staffing and stations than the franchised operators mean commuters as far out as Dartford or Gravesend want to be part of the TfL network.
I did quite well personally from London's superb public transport network; expansion (i.e. better travel time distances to central London) put £50k+ on my house, just as Crossrail will do for homeowners along its entire 73 mile length. Businesses of course also benefit greatly; not only from enhanced customer access, but more importantly from enhanced access to staff, who can use multi-mode transport for their work journey. It works. OK, so TfL is good. So what?
Well, if you're reading this from Manchester, or Nottingham, or Peterborough, you'd have got the point already. This is from a Commons library report, now a little old
It does also call into question as to who will benefit if HS2 goes ahead. Will these improved north - south travel time distances benefit folk in Birmingham as much as they do folk in London? And what of those who want to travel east-west outside of London? From Liverpool to Leeds, say?
With interest rates close to zero, there is no better time for government infrastructure investment. The problem is in ensuring it's the right investment.
2 comments:
Of course the biggest government subsidy goes to those who travel in some of the least pleasant ways.
Container truck or rubber dinghy are two that come to mind.
Anyway, a single on those routes can set one up for life, free school and house, everything else subsidised.
What was it that Mr. Whittington's cat said?
I now live in the South West.
The mainline from Waterloo to Exeter has several single track stretches when you get beyond Salisbury. A train is nearly always delayed before Tisbury, sometimes as long as 20 minutes, waiting for a train coming the other way to clear the line. It would cost a tiny proportion of the £100+ billion currently being proposed to spend on HS2 to upgrade the entire length to dual track.
And then there's the A303, with its notorious single-carriageway stretches in Wiltshire, between Stonehenge and Mere.
The West Country isn't vulnerable to Labour in many places, but it IS vulnerable to the LibDems and although they may be reduced in Westminster, they have a very effective local ground-campaign which means they will remain a threat.
When allocating Transport funding to the regions, it would be a mistake to focus solely on the north.
