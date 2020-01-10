Tarquin's and Jemima's Euro-freebies

The following table was published by the EU back in November -
Erasmus is the sort of scheme that most benefits kids from ABC1 homes, university top-streamers, those with comfortable parental incomes, kids who can easily master a second European language, with parents with the time and inclination to drop their offspring and their huge rucks at airports, collect them again as required and fill their accounts with spending money. Gap year kids. The privileged offspring of our privileged metropolitan elites.
You might consider this to be both criminal waste and squander and a not very fair use uf UK tax resources. Certainly we should encourage and assist our young people to travel and learn in Europe. We should also ensure we give UK taxpayers value, and we should ensure that young people from all backgrounds, including apprentices and those at tech and vocational schools as well as universities, can fairly and equitably access any grants.
So I'd encourage the government to steel itself to resist the sharp elbows of the middle classes, the petulant whining at the red end of the Coogan Scale and to introduce proposals for participation on fair terms.
Copyright Notice
=============
Please note that SuffolkRoyal™ is the registered trade mark of Raedwald plc and we are branding a range of sports leisurewear, golf accessories, abattoir equipment, vulgar tat and unwearable women's fashion garments with the aim of monetising our name, which actually belongs to someone entirely unrelated.
10 comments:
Fair terms?
Paying your own f*****g way seems fairest.
Is that Turkey above us?
Wonder how much grovelling subservience they had to show to get to that position?
Surely the clever money was in Sussex?
Sorry Raedwald, I must keep up, I didn't realise that that business moniker has already been appropriated by a potato grower.
"Anything good is bad", say European Union-haters.
Het your skates on, you still have time.
I don't know if the EU youth has an age limit but they are very sophisticated (being european) in the application of rules.
JPM - you know the rules - no cut and pasting of other folk's agitprop. Your own opinions are as always very welcome.
OK, what is the evidence that these young people come from the sorts of homes that you claim?
It might be true about some from the UK, where for the educated sector having another language is a feather in your cap, whereas for many others it is viewed as a mark of not-being-one-of-us, of having pretensions.
But it is not on the Mainland. There, say, in the Netherlands, to have no command of another language - or several - would mark you our as a bottom-ender, and rightly so, in my opinion.
- and it's clear that both France and Germany are the nations that benefit most.
Surprise! And German engineering benefits most from the strong euro, French farmers from the CAP. I detect a theme.
I think the evidence is where the whining is coming from. Radders has already pointed this out.
Post a Comment