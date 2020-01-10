Cookie Notice

Friday, 10 January 2020

Tarquin's and Jemima's Euro-freebies

You'll have noticed that petulance yesterday hit 9 on the Coogan Scale at the Commons rejection of an amendment that linked the Erasmus scheme to the WA Bill. Soyboys and snowflakes across the land swooned in grief as the great middle-class freebie was left at the future discretion of the government. Let's take a quick look.

The following table was published by the EU back in November -

Erasmus has a budget of about €16.45bn for the 2014-2020 programme period, of which the UK currently pays around 11% or €1.81bn. From the EU's table above, we get just 3% of Erasmus awards, worth around €0.49bn. We're therefore currently paying around €1.32bn to give the children of other nations a nice freebie - and it's clear that both France and Germany are the nations that benefit most.

Erasmus is the sort of scheme that most benefits kids from ABC1 homes, university top-streamers, those with comfortable parental incomes, kids who can easily master a second European language, with parents with the time and inclination to drop their offspring and their huge rucks at airports, collect them again as required and fill their accounts with spending money. Gap year kids. The privileged offspring of our privileged metropolitan elites.

You might consider this to be both criminal waste and squander and a not very fair use uf UK tax resources. Certainly we should encourage and assist our young people to travel and learn in Europe. We should also ensure we give UK taxpayers value, and we should ensure that young people from all backgrounds, including apprentices and those at tech and vocational schools as well as universities, can fairly and equitably access any grants.

So I'd encourage the government to steel itself to resist the sharp elbows of the middle classes, the petulant whining at the red end of the Coogan Scale and to introduce proposals for participation on fair terms.

Dave_G said...


Fair terms?

Paying your own f*****g way seems fairest.

10 January 2020 at 06:29
Mark said...

Is that Turkey above us?

Wonder how much grovelling subservience they had to show to get to that position?

10 January 2020 at 06:42
r_writes esq. said...

Surely the clever money was in Sussex?

10 January 2020 at 06:43
r_writes esq. said...

Sorry Raedwald, I must keep up, I didn't realise that that business moniker has already been appropriated by a potato grower.

10 January 2020 at 07:25
JPM said...

"Anything good is bad", say European Union-haters.

10 January 2020 at 07:33
Mark said...

Het your skates on, you still have time.

I don't know if the EU youth has an age limit but they are very sophisticated (being european) in the application of rules.

10 January 2020 at 07:49
Raedwald said...

JPM - you know the rules - no cut and pasting of other folk's agitprop. Your own opinions are as always very welcome.

10 January 2020 at 08:15
JPM said...

OK, what is the evidence that these young people come from the sorts of homes that you claim?

It might be true about some from the UK, where for the educated sector having another language is a feather in your cap, whereas for many others it is viewed as a mark of not-being-one-of-us, of having pretensions.

But it is not on the Mainland. There, say, in the Netherlands, to have no command of another language - or several - would mark you our as a bottom-ender, and rightly so, in my opinion.

10 January 2020 at 09:29
DiscoveredJoys said...

- and it's clear that both France and Germany are the nations that benefit most.

Surprise! And German engineering benefits most from the strong euro, French farmers from the CAP. I detect a theme.

10 January 2020 at 09:36
Mark said...

I think the evidence is where the whining is coming from. Radders has already pointed this out.

10 January 2020 at 09:38

