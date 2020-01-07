Labour leadership - the gift that keeps on giving

Back in 2015, before I rejoined the Conservative Party I should add, I paid £3 as a 'registered supporter' to vote for Jeremy Corbyn as the new Labour leader. It was probably the best £3 I have ever spent; I helped to make Labour unelectable, helped them lose three elections in a row and helped to destroy a party that posed the biggest challenge to Brexit. Job done.
My loathing for the Blair-Brown cabal and the damage they had caused to our democracy overshadowed any concerns I had about Corbyn. We are only now in a position to unwind some of Blair's damage and to start repairing the place. I will not be paying £25 this time around to play with Labour again; it is pointless.
Two-thirds of the public have never heard of any of the Labour candidates; a has-been depressive with a face as long as a snake's arse, a purse-mouthed mekon, the fat lady, the cleaning woman, the plank. Not one of them with the charisma to lead a darts team. Behind them a pool of fools more interested in viciously fighting eachother for power than championing the British people; Lansman, Seamus Milne, the little Owen boy, Cohen, the militants, Trots, Fabians and prosecco classes.
One of these lefty rags published over the weekend the sort of throwback article of the sort favoured by Socialist Worker; Tory cuts, Tory destruction of the workers,Tory hatred of the North. It was illustrated by this photograph, captioned 'Ten years of Tory cuts';
With thanks to my new-found picture searching skills, I identified it as of Alfreton Road in Nottingham, a solid Labour council for generations. BTL comments from Nottingham residents had much criticism of the Labour city council's mismanagement of the commercial centre, lack of support for business and innovation, and suffocating municipal socialism. In other words of Labour cuts, Labour destruction of the workers, Labour hatred of the North. They should have captioned it 'Ten years of Labour neglect'.
We've destroyed Labour in parliament. Now we should remove their scourge from the town halls, and truly liberate the British people; those shops should be hipster start-ups, pop up restaurants, print-makers' galleries or the scores of other businesses that bloom and flourish under good local economic management. The waste of good buildings with life left in them is criminal - and Labour are the criminals. Let's turf them out altogether.
Not forgetting the wonderful job Nottingham City Council have made of energy supply !!!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/01/04/jeremy-corbyns-energy-supplier-robin-hood-energy-delays-accounts/
The discussion on yesterday's Coffee House Shots podcast was that the person the Tories should fear most in Dan Jarvis. I haven't seen him tested but he has all the credentials to be good Blue Labour style leader.
