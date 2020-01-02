Cummings' dog training classes

The story attributes to Dominic Cummings that
He has already made it clear in private that he will no longer stand for a culture in which it is seen as acceptable for senior officials to go on holiday the day before the announcement of a policy they have been working on for six months.Well, I have some considerable experience of that behaviour. They also go on leave (they won't call it holiday) immediately prior to any important decision being taken, any project key date or any critical deadline. Dubai is one of their favourite destinations - just far enough away to prevent vexatious recall, but just cheap enough to not raise questions about their wealth. In fact I'd be astonished if they haven't already developed some sort of civil service club there. It is quite deliberate, and they think it's quite clever. As soon as they know a key date in the project cycle, they book their tickets and get their leave signed-off.
My own attitude to civil service reform is neither vindictive nor self-defeating. I have a cousin who cannot control his dog; he holds a senior post, is a qualified lawyer, a good husband and decent father but the dog is in charge, to the extent that it has had to be fitted with a muzzle. It can never be let off the lead and is unsocialised with anyone outside the family. I see the civil service as like a dominant dog - capable of great affection, with the potential of great loyalty and selfless service and duty, but which will be fulfilled only when it recognises that it is not the master, but the dog. For dogs, it is only having a master that brings true happiness.
I wish Mr Cummings every success.
I echo your thoughts... but quite a lot can be done without changing the law or striking new internal rules but by changing attitudes.
All the scheduling of leave (booking holiday times) is subject to approval by the manager's manager or wider organisation. But as you climb up the promotion ladder you are accorded more and more autonomy of this and related matters without oversight - this is a 'Spanish Custom' yet 'the rules' still apply in principle.
So change attitudes (harder than changing the rules) and the job is done. Making the 'service' to the citizens/customers more important than the personal expectations of the workers/managers - how quaint.
I've argued before that any organisation which has lasted for more than around 70 years or so is likely to have been 'captured' by the interests of those within it at the expense of those outside. Civil Service, MPs, NHS, long established charities, QUANGOs, Roman Catholic Church please note.
