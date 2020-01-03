Planning for the impact of AI

If you searched the manifestos of the parties in the election just gone for their AI policies, you will have been disappointed. Apart from Brexit, the news issues were little different from those in 1997 or even in 1979. But AI was there - as a trap for the unwary.
John McDonnell stepped on a mine when his September conference pledge to reduce the working week to 4 days came back to haunt him; I suspect this started as an option for dealing with the effects of AI in some sectors as an alternative to redundancy for 20% of the workforce, but of course it became a source of ridicule. Combined with a pledge to increase public sector pay by 5% immediately, social media filled with memes from delighted NHS workers, train drivers, prison officers and judges at the largesse of the Messiah. Labour tried to counter by saying the 4-day week would not apply to the NHS, only to immediately create hostility amongst half a million Labour voters. Then they did the sensible thing and disowned it, pointing out that it was not a manifesto pledge.
McDonnell is of course a fool. He assumed that the UK would naturally capture the benefits of the changes brought by AI as well as the costs in lost jobs and GDP. Additional wealth and profitability, in McDonnell's imagination, could afford to pay the same wage bill for 20% fewer hours. This is not a safe assumption. Globalism may ensure that the 1% do well out of such changes, but it's also meant that economic benefits have not been wider, and have actually disadvantaged many of the traditional Labour voting areas that wisely chose not to trust McDonnell's economic illiteracy. The risk now is that the benefits of the AI revolution will go to the same nations that have benefited so greatly from Globalism - China, India, Brazil. Managing AI changes must be at the very forefront of our national strategy, and Brexit will ensure that we, as a nation, are agile enough to develop a policy free of the drogue of a sclerotic EU riddled with the self-interests of 27 players.
If the PM is to keep his pledge to all those ex-labour voters, we must drive AI with a determination.
Hence, for those of you who read the full-fat version of this blog with its sidebar, you will have seen a new blog entry from Dominic Cummings pop up yesterday evening in the blogroll. It's all over the papers this morning in a way that a government job advert from a sad HR department would never be - and hasn't cost taxpayers a single penny for half-page display ads in the Guardian or whatever. It demonstrates beyond doubt that despite the almost universal absence of AI from the election manifestos, it's right at the top of the government's agenda. And that is very reassuring indeed.
This is a timely post, Raeders, and as an aside, the recent announcement regarding breast screening being bettered with AI is another pointer to the better way forward.
I can easily imagine that with your background, you've seen all this coming for some time, but as you know well, a workable P.M. idealogy is often lost on the sort of guys as D.C. mentions in Whitehall, so it'll be a long haul I suspect.
As an afterthought, I guess that my comprehensive, five-page spreadsheet on trying to understand my electricity account doesn't go very far on my CV for this particular post, but it may be worth a try...
Happy New Year, by the way, thanks for a sane point of view each day!
I am pretty sure that the incisive John McDonnell is fully conversant with the concept of AI.
He has been applying his "alternative intelligence" to weighty matters for many years now, and it is remarkable how often he discovers that he is right.
The more pressing matter though for an actual government is to NOT preside over 20% unemployment figures.
I suspect that the key to handling AI though is to reform the tax code, the government needs to squeeze more money out of fewer people. If people are having trouble maintaining a wage, they won’t be in a position to be victims of PAYE, if however, they are occupying a piece of prime real estate, they make a handy sitting target.
It was a group of mathematicians, weirdos, misfits and free-thinkers who broke the Enigma Code. They too were recruited by unconventional methods :)
I'm probably one of the alternative thinkers that DC wants, but I wouldn't apply. I'm one of those free thinkers that abhors the thought of being in politics. I had enough of office politics, let alone the full-time professional stuff.
As for AI, it's a tough nut to crack in terms of mitigating the effects. Do you tax each AI in order to pay for the benefits of workers it displaces? Do you heavily tax the corporation using it? Do you deliberately make AI in the UK unprofitable and globally uncompetitive?
Or, do you make the best AI in the world and train your workforce to use it in the best way possible? Is that even an attainable goal?
Would the Asian countries beat us to the punch, or could a newly-independent and agile UK manoeuvre it's education and workforce into the thing the world needs at this time?
The 21st century equivalent of the Scottish ship and boiler makers, Cornish/Welsh miners - the best trained and experienced people we exported to the world at the beginning of the first industrial revolution.
Will the introduction of AI cause people to be more interactive (mutually dependent)?
If people can't work for others (and earn a living) they will naturally(?) seek to work for themselves and share their productivity in a barter-type economy? I know I would.
Strikes me as a huge problem for .gov.
