Budget briefing: Why Javid had to go

|UK public sector spend - Source: OBR
Now to put some of the arguments within cabinet into perspective, 1% of GDP is about £22bn a year. So before rebates and tax-collection adjustments,this is what we will save by leaving the EU*. If we wanted to, say, increase total government expenditure from 39.3% of GDP to 42.5% of GDP (a fairly modest increase) this would give us an additional £70bn a year (plus £10bn EU leaving bonus) for investment. So even £100bn over 20 years - £5bn a year - for HS2 isn't such a big thing.
Of course this additional borrowing means we have to pay interest - but rates at the moment are close to zero. And investment borrowing - to up the nation's game, increase capacity, productivity and so on - also produces additional tax income and lower current expenditure on welfare. This is why it's particularly vital to invest in those parts of the UK that have been so long deprived of it, ever since the Callaghan Labour government started closing the pits and running down British industry in the 1970s.
Number 10 knows this. The Treasury doesn't. And Sajid Javid went native. He had to go.
* Yes it is. This is from the EU's own website from 2015 - I just had it on file - when the 1% figure was £20bn. After rebates and tax-offsets of course it comes down to £12/£13bn.
3 comments:
"Making a virtue of necessity" I think that it's called.
Javid was George Osborne's man; having claimed to be an EU-sceptic and expected to choose Leave, he unexpectedly backed Remain. So he either put career before principles or he was lying about his EU-scepticism (like Hammond). Either way, having chosen Remain, he was at the very least complicit in the Treasury's Project Fear campaign. I'm glad he's gone.
All Boris (Cummings) has done is reactivated the Prime Minister's role as First Lord of the Treasury and made it clear that the Chancellor and his Treasury SpAds were not going to operate separately policy from the Government's. Javid obviously didn't accept that, Sunak has.
Mind you, squandering £106 billion+ of the savings we will make from our EU membership on HS2 is STILL beyond idiotic.
Had to go?
Is that why the whip spent quite some time trying to pressure him to stay? Followed by a one-on-one with Al pleading with him the same?
Come on.
He saw it for what it is.
As I said of Javid a few posts back "His smile never quite reaches his eyes, does it?"
Remember?
