Patricia Scotland digs her nails into Commonwealth door

Attempts to drag Patricia Scotland from her dire and institutionally damaging leadership of the Commonwealth Secretariat are gathering pace. Boris, it seems, is learning the lessons taught by Tony Blair - that for longevity in power, stack the NGOs, quangos and charidees with your own people. The UK has now joined
Australia and New Zealand in either freezing or cutting funding. Scotland earned the nickname 'Baroness Brazen'
in 2017 when she spent £338,000 of Commonwealth Secretariat funds to refashion her official residence. She has also been criticised by auditors for awarding a £250,000 contract to her friend Lord Patel's firm KYA Global without any competitive tenders. Scotland has been lobbying for her own re-appointment this year - but pressure is growing to install a leader with greater visible probity who sets standards of transparency and good stewardship for the organisation's funds.
However, don't assume that Boris has abandoned his instinct to cut or abolish the plethora of NGOs that sprouted like mushrooms under the Blair regime. By filling their places with his own Brexity and Internationalist post-holders, he will guarantee opposition support for future reform.
At a time when the UK's trade, defence and migration links to the Commonwealth will be paramount, the last person we need in post as head of the Secretariat is a Blairite Remoaner who may seek to sabotage the nation's Internationalist endeavours.
Scotland must go. Pay her off.
|Scotland ... oot!
3 comments:
A typical indictment of the corrupt system is shown by your statement 'pay her off'.
She has abused her position with the suspect contract award so should be 'out on her arse' as any of us would be had we acted so inappropriately in a private situation.
No doubt the 'pay off' will include compensation and a gold plated pension etc. For any working person this crony cash reward is utterly abhorrent and unnecessary.
Maybe a FULL investigation of her past and actions is warranted?
No, don't "pay her off." Just get rid of her.
She is just another example of the corruption which the House of Frauds represents.
Like many of this species, I don't believe that any member of the public has ever voted her into any position.
Elected second chamber - or shut it down.
(I've always believed that it was part of the Marxist virus that is at loose in the UK - to so discredit the House of Lords that people would look to close it down)
