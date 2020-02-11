Dirty Rotten Bastards

Over a career spent handling hundreds of millions of other people's money, the one key constant that has always allowed me to sleep at night is not once, ever, having stolen a penny of it, never having taken a bribe and never having succumbed to corruption. I have turned down everything from Wimbledon centre court tickets, cruises, hampers, Glasto tickets to thinly veiled offers of brown envelopes. My philosophy is don't even admit the thin end of the wedge; I was always clear with tenderers and subbies - the limit was an inexpensive working lunch. Not that I wasn't up for a drink - but when they put the company card behind the bar I'd add £20 of my own to the pot. Yes, scoff all you like - but I have a reputation for the very highest standards of stewardship of my clients' money, and I'm proud of it.
So reading today that Austrian government officials took bribes of £55m from Airbus simply disgusts me. The levels of public corruption here are very much greater than in the UK - every political and public actor from the Burgermeister upwards is suspect. Partly it's being in a half-beer half-wine country, partly it's the deeply corrupt culture of the EU. I now regard all public officials in Austria as potentially corrupt and deal with them accordingly.
The Austrian corrupt payments were the largest amongst Airbus' campaign of bribery, fraud and filthy money - all of which has now been swept under the carpet with no prosecutions for a €3.6bn payoff to the even more corrupt EU.
It stinks like week-old Mackerel. Dirty corrupt bastards.
Not much squealing about Boris channeling GBP130k of taxpayers' money to watch a pole dancing show.
This country is not perfect of course, but it's a damn sight better than most. Certainly the EU.
It will be very interesting to see what crawls out if the woodwork re same over the next few years
There's the cock up theory or conspiracy theory to explain 'events'. I'm in favour of the cock up theory mostly.
There's the patronage theory or ability theory to explain the 'social order'. I rather fancy that the elite operate by the patronage theory. It's been that way for years - even in Biblical times "Whoever has will be given more, and they will have an abundance. Whoever does not have, even what they have will be taken from them."
So in a political elite under the democratically insulated EU I expect patronage to be pervasive. And nothing says patronage like brown envelopes stuffed with cash. Or jobs for the boys.
Is it a surprise that the elite hate people who threaten to 'drain the swamp'?
When I worked in Belgium there were two prices for every job, the official tax paying one and the cheaper black one. Most people had a large portion of their wages paid in cash, which was fine until they got fired or wanted a pension, because of course their official salary and hence pension rights were very low. It was endemic. The U.K. is not perfect, local govt is massively under-scrutinised, the amount of money depending on planning consent is huge. Bribery was a way of life on the continent, my mother remembers when in France you paid the official price for your house in front of the mayor and notary, then the officials left the room and the rest of the money was paid over. President Hollande understated the value of his property to avoid wealth taxes, the list is endless. Our good friend Mr Verhofstadt likes racing classic Bentleys an expensive sport for a lowly politician.
