We need to talk about Plod

Since the Police Act of 1964, policing in the UK has become increasingly centralised, increasingly expensive and increasingly inefficient and unresponsive. Decades of semi-detachment from normal society have convinced most serving policemen that they are crown servants in the same way as the armed forces, responsible only to the sovereign, and with a duty to exercise law and justice on a deviant populace. Forces have been amalgamated, chief police officers have formed their own quasi-legal bodies with exceptional and unaccountable powers and we are drifting towards an armed gendarmerie under the command of a Minister of Justice on the continental model rather than local bodies of unarmed Peelian law-keepers on the British model.
Look back to the days before the ruinous Police Act. The UK had 158 seperate police forces, under the control of local Watch Committees, 97 with fewer than 350 officers. The struggle between the Home Secretary and local communities for control of the police has been a long one - and the Home Secretary won big in 1964. Forces and Watch Committees were abolished and the Home Secretary took command, including responsibility for appointing the most senior officers.
And now, in the second decade of the 21st century, we have a police service not fit for purpose. Non-indictable crime is virtually ignored, gang culture has taken over our major cities and is leaving hundreds of young people exsanguinating into the gutters, computer crime and fraud is beyond their capacity and absurdities such as Cressida Dick's 'Hurty Words' internet squad just bring opprobrium on the entire police force.
It has all gone seriously wrong. And just like the dysfunctional EU, the answer from the police is always more of the same - greater professionalism, graduate only recruitment, salaries on a par with solicitors, greater centralisation, more power for police chiefs, more funding, more bling, more expensive gadgets, faster cars. None of which will result in one single fewer burglary, car theft, public order offence or gang stabbing.
The Telegraph reports on the most recent HM Inspector's report, and it makes ugly reading. The public have largely given up on Plod. We need to do something.
The first questions we need to ask are about what the 1964 Police Act and everything that followed got wrong. I once spent several weeks with a Met Police statistics and mapping team when we were looking at options to design-out opportunities for crime and it was a salutory experience. If you talk to a copper, they will have you believe that their entire time is spent dealing with dead bodies or facing down shotguns. This is simply risibe fiction. Over 95% of police responses - yes, over 95% - are spent responding to non-indictable offences or CADs - call-outs to disturbances. It is, frankly, more the work of well-trained and inexpensive security guards under local control than the job of highly skilled, very expensive graduate police 'professionals'.
However, it's the 5% of police work that does need skilled policing that counts. The rapes, the murders, terrorism, serious and organised crime, mafia and mobs, armed response units and such like. Here there is a case for pooled resources, central control and such things.
And this is the first question I would ask. Do we need not one but two police services - one local, Peelian and responsive and another on the continental Ministry of Justice model?
2 comments:
I recall that Labour’s ambition for its last reforms was “ a continental style Ministry of Justice”. Yet Cameron did not seek to overturn the change. It was also underpinned by changes to the judiciary, including the “Supreme Court” which went into politics, guessing what was in the mind of ministers when it ruled against the prorogation of Parliament. The system of judicial appointments was also rigged to make it very unlikely that judges of traditional views might overturn the Blair revolution - for that was what it was. Cameron, of course, aspired to be “ the heir to Blair”. Michael Howard remarked more recently that the appointments system for judges was “ the perpetuation of a self appointing oligarchy” - or words to that effect.
The rot really set in when they took to police cars. When we complained we wanted to see Bobbies on The Beat we were told it was more efficient to have them in cars. They never told us what metric they were using.
They became distant and trust of the community was broken down. Vital HunInt wasn’t collected, not that senior offices cared, they had their big shiny HQs to play with and what did we plebs know about policing.
Tim Newman has pointed out numerous cases where not only did local people not step in to support police who were under attack, they stood back and laughed.
We no longer have a police force that polices by consent because they are part of the community, we have one which is just another arm of the State which is there to protect the Establishment.
