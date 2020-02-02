Post-Brexit - actions have consequences

It almost went unmissed. Following the election result more than one of the haute-remainers popped up in the media shrugging their shoulders and saying "Well, we'll have to accept Brexit now". These were not minor fools and trolls, the silly chatterers, luvvies and C-listers who filled the press with their whining for more than three years but the most senior actors in our State, formerly Privy Council members, former Ministers of the Crown. That's the first demarcation we must make - between those who, however hard they had campaigned for 'Remain', said "Well, we'll have to accept Brexit now" on 24th June 2016 and those who only said it after 13th December 2019. Only the former are truly reliable; the latter are risks to our democratic health, who have demonstrated scant regard for democracy and cannot wholly be trusted ever again.
Words and actions have consequences. Oh, no one gives a fig for the lunken-headed luvvies who have made such idiots of themselves or for the millions of the masses so energised by the democracy-deniers. But for those with whom we entrust our democratic power, or those who exercise economic power over our lives, their actions since June 2016 must inevitably colour their post-Brexit futures.
I think for instance that the CBI is now finished as a credible voice for British business. For over three years the organisation was an enthusiastic participant in Project Fear, using the resources of its wealthiest Globalist members to sabotage, undermine, devalue and oppose the Referendum result. If the CBI thinks it can now just shrug, grin sheepishly and resume its pre-2016 role, it is deeply deluded. There are already calls for a replacement organisation to represent British business. (the 'Financial Services Industry', despite the most wishful thinking of the CBI, is not in fact an industry)
Labour are about to offer the country a Leader and a shadow cabinet whom, it now seems certain, will all to some extent have refused to accept the Referendum result from 2016. They intend to ask the country to entrust them with our democratic power in 2024. But can we ever, ever again trust those so ready to disregard the clear instruction of the ballot box? How can they ever be trusted?
In contrast, those on whom we should bestow especial trust and regard are those who fought hard for Remain during the Referendum contest and who subsequently opposed efforts to frustrate the outcome. They are true democrats. They indeed are the Righteous Within the Nation and they can be safely trusted with our votes and the power we lend them.
We must go forward as One Nation, but words and actions have consequences. The most fervent amongst the democracy-deniers can not now be surprised that they are no longer trusted.
There is a complete difference between accepting the result of the referendum and believing that it is a good thing.
Your piece confuses these positions.
No it does not. Try reading it again after you've had your cup of tea.
Up to a point, Raedwald.
But those who campaigned enthusiastically for Remain and then, post-Referendum "accepted" the result includes a very large number who "accepted" it and did their utmost to deliver a BRINO.
That wasn't acceptance of the result; it was trying to neuter it. And I'm afraid those individuals are, in my opinion, no more trustworthy than the anti-democrats who blatantly tried to overturn the result. Cameron told us a vote to leave meant leaving completely (SM, CU - all the institutions). Suddenly, the Remainers-who-"accepted"-the-result were saying they accepted we should leave the EU, but we should stay in the SM and CU.
Robert Taylor writing in the DT is right: The Guilty Men who blatantly tried to overturn Brexit will never be forgiven. Those who simply tried to neuter it will never be trusted.
It is unacceptable that so many in both camps are safely ensconced in the House of Frauds, where they can still participate in the law-making process, immune from electoral accountability.
The problem is that "referendum result" means different things to those who believe different things.
For instance, those who believed Hannan and many others would expect to be in the single market and customs union now.
Others thinks that even Johnson's WA is treason.
The point is, the ballot paper was silent on the UK's relationship with the European Union once it was no longer treaty-bound, that is, once the result was satisfied, as it now is.
It would you appear that you libel anyone who does not share the same view as you as to what the post-exit relationship should be as a "democracy denier".
If ever there were a vote on that, and they opposed the result, then you would be right. There has never been, however, and there is unlikely to be one.
@JPM
"If ever there were a vote on that, and they opposed the result, then you would be right."
I remind you that the major parties all said that they respected the result of the Referendum in their manifestos for the 2017 General Election... but then significantly diverged from that position. Theresa May had a set of Red Lines that she backtracked upon.
In my opinion there were only comparatively few MPs that honoured the Referendum - but the rest were subject to continuous undermining by Civil Servants and other parts of the Establishment plus the steady drip drip erosion by a mostly anti-Leave media.
I suspect that Boris is correct to set short timescales to achieve implementing Brexit and the subsequent relationships with the EU27. Allowing plenty of time will allow the gentle saboteurs room to manoeuvre once again.
Democracy in action, not blunted by the elite perhaps?
@JPM
So what should the question have been then?
