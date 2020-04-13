Food, farming and nitrile gloves

Supply chains, maritime trade, nearshoring and onshoring manufacturing from China and the far East, diversification (HT Mr Drew and C@W) and such things are part of the national dialogue for the first time in a generation. Possibly since Suez. And there are any number of Who Knew? realities being revealed. I'm learning, even from Twitter. @Uncle_Albert_ posted a thread pertinent to the PPE debate asking us to remember that latex and nitrile both come mostly from Malaysian rubber (Albert claims) and that as trees take several years to grow, the current global demand for gloves may easily outstrip all possible production.
Of course it may be that if we don't buy tyres because no-one is going anywhere, there will be more rubber for gloves, but it won't be anytime soon. And even if we push to the head of the 'Top Glove' (the world's largest single manufacturer of latex gloves, he says) queue and buy a batch FOB port, you may still have great trouble getting it because of the shortage of ships and containers, many also locked down in port. Ha, OK, so you'll fly them in - except much of the previous commercial freight capacity was in the bellies of passenger aircraft, mostly also now grounded.
And then there's food.
Back in the days, I kept half a dozen hens running in a little six-tree orchard at the back of my little cottage in Needham Market. I supplemented their foraging with frost-damaged spuds bought by the sack and similar, and with Pauls and Whites layers' mash (cue Edward Spalton). The only problem was, it not only stank of fish but made the eggs taste of fish. Some time later, I think the feed manufacturers reduced fishmeal in their mixes and increased grain, corn and suchlike. Back then we were such destructive bastards that we would hoover up fish from the sea just to crush the entire catch for animal feed. Now every fish counts - and we will need every square nautical mile of our exclusive economic zone from the end of the year.
Not only do we only produce half the food we eat, but much of it is the wrong food, according to Tim Lang. The reviews of his 'Feeding Britain' in both the Telegraph and in the Guardian are instructive. Firstly, we're eating far too much Ultra Processed Food, he says - fruit loops, biscuits and chicken nuggets - and it's killing our guts (cue Stephen J) and making us obese, diabetic and natural Wuhan virus victims. Half the UK diet is UPF. It may seem cheap at the supermarket, but the true cost must include the increased health care costs of eating harmful crap that makes us fat. And then we're growing the rest the wrong way.
Instead of growing maize and cereals to feed livestock for meat, we should use that acreage to grow fruit and veg instead, and put animals out to grass. We could up our self-sufficiency in food from 50% to 80% if we do it right. And farmers and fishermen must get much more of the price we pay for our food - "Currently primary producers do most of the work but are only left with 8 per cent of the Gross Value Added from food"
And to be frank, gaining a diet rich in fish, seafood, grass-fed beef, seasonal greenstuffs and natural butter and cheese and losing one packed with fruit loops, reconstituted chicken, carcass slurry burgers, chemicals, palm oil, fillers and preservatives is, in my opinion, no bad thing.
4 comments:
If the nation has an improved diet as a result of CV, it will be a positive. But don't forget - very many adults, probably the majority, don't know how to cook a proper diet.
Four years ago, we sowed 89 tomato plants, partly because we like toms, but also we could give them to friends and family.
It became a huge joke, and we froze mountains of them for the winter and following spring. Lots of people laughed at us, as the allotment was plastered with the things, and so was our home.
We grow toms in several different areas of our garden, in a greenhouse, on all three -South/South East/South West sides of the building as well, because if yet another virus strikes, the dreaded 'Late Blight', then it's 'Goodnight Vienna', as they'll all die within 48 hours. My theory - which works, is to avoid the air-borne virus by sticking the various plants in different positions, so we may lose those on the West wall, but still have the GH ones.
We live in a house where previously, a master-gardener lived. He tended a huge walled garden close by, and he would have understood that you need to work hard at growing vegetables, you need skill, and experience.
I'm still learning, but there again, I'm only seventy-two, so there's plenty of time!
The problem is on the demand side . A lot of people like shite food and through ignorance and laziness will never be bothered growing their own or cooking proper meals.
As a result of decades of intrusive and bossy state propaganda nagging people to do that, people are quite admirably refusing to do so.
Enforced Autarky is a sure route to poverty and misery.
That is the received food wisdom of the moment, and I'm inclined to agree. Yet we really don't really know much about food and it's long term impact on health. While it may be clear(ish) that too much sugar and simple carbohydrates are a bad thing the debates rage about fats and salt. We perhaps eat too much protein. I suspect (but cannot demonstrate) that some of the additives (E numbers!) are harmful in the long term and in bulk.
And then you add into the debate individuals responses to foods. We are aware of gluten and other food intolerances but it is not possible (yet) to pop down to the pharmacy for a blood test that will give you advance warning, or identify if you are one of the 30% or so people that cannot tolerate high levels of salt.
Which leaves us with the unpalatable (see what I did there?) idea that our parents' diets may have been better than our modern day convenience diets... but they too had their problems.
