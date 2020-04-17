Big State, small State, middling State

The Wuhan virus will not only change the world, it is set to provide evidence for scholars of social and economic theories for the next century. How many times have you heard economists say in the past "Haha yes it's only theoretical - we can't know for sure unless we experiment on an entire national economy"? Well, now we can. One of the glories of the diversity of national responses across the world is that they range across the entire spectrum.
At one end we have the big State authoritarianism of China and North Korea - curfew breakers shot, an iron fist of State control, people walled up in their dwellings, total command of the economy and no role for private enterprise in solving the crisis. At the other end we have the US, a nation whose collective mistrust of the State and federal structure together with a loosely regulated economy and patchy coverage of the healthcare system has meant a massive and immediate economic impact - and to Trump's chagrin, he doesn't have the power to control the Covid measures. Under the US constitution, public health measures are the responsibility of state governors. The federal government has issued 'guidelines' but they're not compulsory. Then we have Sweden, now far less certain about its laissez-faire approach to the virus as the bodies pile up. And between the extremes we have the mass of middling-State nations, including most of Europe.
Comparisons are not just body counts, of course. Economies will have various degrees of resilience, flexibility, responsiveness, survivability and agility, different patterns of trade, different mixes of manufacturing and services, differing resource supply patterns and the impact of the recession and recovery from it will also depend on the same social and economic systems.
And then of course there's demography. Young nations with educated, mobile, deployable workforces and low proportions of unproductive olders to be cared for as fragile and vulnerable porcelain, against those with less capable workforces, older populations, lower educational and trade knowledge infrastructures.
So which nations will win out? Which countries are the future? Where will the young be best placed to create a stable, secure and prosperous future for themselves and their families? Will it be authoritarian China or chaotic America?
4 comments:
It is still odd to see we are living through history being written. I know events happen every second of every day but here is a major hsitroy book chapter in any language. It is unique. Plagues have happened before, Mark Steyn has been doing a audio of Daniel Defoe's A Journal of the Plague Year re the bubonic plague in London (The Great Plague), whether it is factual or fution is still debated in literary circles but it is amazing the similartiteis in many aspects of today.
Will this be the second or third chapter on what led to WW3?
On another point, the world had many many warnings, very specific in fact, about the possible problems of escaping viruses fron China, coroanavirus, from bats etc etc. China as a nation has gone from hero to zero very quickly...except for a few stragglers in the USA who are still blinkered by Trump Derangement Syndrome. China spent so much time and money buying up so much worldwide (probably own as much land as the size of continental Europe at least) and now their money will be all on bribes to maintain their position but the combine dweight of 'The West' will win over.
And then of course there's demography.
'Olders' may be unproductive in some countries... but they are also consumers helping drive the economy, and they are often savers or pension plan holders who help regulate the economy. Plus in some cases they provide childcare for their grandchildren.
Complicated, isn't it?
The more we hear of Trump's efforts to MAGA the more we see and hear of obstacles placed in his path and giving rise to the growing belief in the existence of the Deep State as his nemesis.
Trump spoke of HCQ along time ago and even his own 'advisors' detracted from the idea. Same with efforts to bring the soldiers back, bring manufacturing back etc. Always interference. If it's not impeachment it's simple betrayal.
Questions need to be asked of Boris's recovery and whether HCQ played a part. Our own Deep State (aided and abetted by qthe corrupt and 'owned' media) work together to drive us in directions that are clearly against our wishes and visibly erroneous in intent and application. It's not the 'state' that's forcing us down this path - it's those in control of the state. And it's not the public who SHOULD be in control.
When your house is ablaze you need a proper fire engine, just like many countries have sent to the crisis. The UK Tories have sent a cIown car, on oval wheels, with jokers running about in checked pants, and throwing buckets of feathers around. And five weeks after it started.
