Our over-central State isn't doing so well

In the inevitable post-Covid inquiry, if it is conducted honestly, it will be found that we lost lives in part because of our over-centralised, ineffective, power-grasping State, obstructive and bureaucratised procurement practises and a refusal by Whitehall to localise, decentralise and delegate. We don't have to look far for the villains.
Public Health England, the woke body whose greatest achievement to date has been to ban smoking in hospital grounds and whose main policy thrust was a campaign against alcohol and sugar, has comprehensively cocked-up Wuhan virus testing, as reported in the Telegraph. With a fantasy aspiration to create a single national testing centre, a fantasy that killed health workers, they have now instructed everyone to switch to commercial tests.
And although the press are giving the government a hard time over shortages of PPE, it really isn't the Health Secretary's job to buy nitrile gloves. Each local health trust, hospitals, the NHS, have their own vast procurement departments - I've seen a figure of over 100,000 buying staff quoted. OK, we should have better maintained a national emergency buffer stock of pandemic gear, but as soon as the virus became apparent in January, these buyers should have been placing orders. And it may emerge that our statist jobsworths delayed buying PPE because of EU public procurement directives that require them to advertise across the EU for 30 days before issuing tender documents then another 30 days to allow tenderers to prepare bids, then a compulsory 'standstill' period, then give themselves another 30 days to evaluate the tenders ... an EU-compliant purchase order can take four or five months between starting the procurement and getting the first delivery. If any dickhead anywhere in our vast health infrastructure has insisted on sticking to EU rules they should be shot.
Everywhere are stories of an innovative, agile and responsive private sector banging on the doors of the State to offer testing, help, assistance, contacts, contracts, gear and lifesaving expertise. And everywhere are stories of official doors being slammed in their faces, of bureaucrats 'hiding behind websites', of unanswered calls, of uncontactable procurement departments, of senior civil servants deaf to advice.
It is clear already that we have been grossly failed by an over-central State. Whitehall is not the model we need. We need deep change in the shape of our government.
5 comments:
Radders, I wish I could share your optimism that the right lessons will be learned...
Ah, but I spent 20 years with everyone telling me we'd never leave the EU, so I'm prepared for another 20 to get Stage II ;)
My local hospital has its own in-house sewing team, normally employed making specialist pressure garments. When they volunteered to make desperately needed scrubs, the response from the trust management was that they would have to source the necessary materials themselves, and any materials would have to be donated, as the trust had no mechanism for buying them. Meanwhile, the media and press ignore the rampant evidence that the management of the NHS is completely disfunctional and have focused on stories of how the Government has fucked up.(Fortunately, a grown-up within the trust's management eventually got involved and the team has now been provided with the necessary materials. However, it is clear that the first response from the bureaucracy was to obstruct an unwanted offer from their own staff.)
The correct lessons will be learnt by looking at what Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Germany, Greece, - and, when more is known China probably did - and maybe by then Russia, and at what most of Mainland Europe did too. In other words, at the places which dealt properly with this menace.
Italy's daily death toll is now only half the UK's.
Any Inquiry, which is premised on the fallacy that the Anglo-Saxon economic model is a version of the laws of physics, and therefore immutable, is a waste of time.
Which is what it would likely be.
IF the Public Enquiry is conducted honestly?
I think we all know the likelihood of that happening. The wagons will be circled.
We already knew that the Westminster/Whitehall model was over-centralised;
obsolete and was failing the majority of the country. The problem is that the Party and Electoral system is so stitched up that there is no way we can force change.
And I am fast losing confidence that a PM who failed to scrap HS2 when there is no business case for it; signed-off Huawei's participation in 5G (against the wishes of our 5-eyes allies) and who encourages us to participate in a weekly worship of the second-rate NHS is going to do what's necessary.
