WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
Thursday, 23 April 2020

Well fancy that ..

Following a previous post in which I outlined the early and sketchy evidence from China that suggested that smokers had some immunity to Covid-19, the phenomenon has gone European. Austria of course is the chain-smoker of Europe, and smoking in bars and cafes was only banned at the beginning of this year, greatly to the annoyance of the regulars at my local gasthaus.

Fags here are just over £4 a packet - unlike the UK, smuggled cigarettes from eastern Europe cannot easily be stopped, and though the health fascists would dearly love to tax at UK levels, they know that not only would it not reduce smoking but the government would lose tax.

As the Guardian reports, a study at Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris revealed that only 4% - 5% of Covid-19 patients were smokers, when 25% - 30% of the general population smoke. So compelling were the findings that nicotine patches are now to be issued to patients and frontline health workers.

There is no confirmation that nicotine is the prophylactic agent, and the science is still out, but it's just possible that the nicotine fascists whose campaign against smoking (justified) has been extended to a 'war on tobacco' (no justification other than joyless bansturbation) will have nicotine vape blown in their faces. If, and it's an outside chance, some other component of burning cured tobacco leaf is responsible, the race will be on to produce it commercially. BAT, Imperial, Philip Morris and Altria will be happy.

Quinine and caffeine are also alkaloids. There's some evidence that the former has a prophylactic effect, but no suggestion as yet as to the latter. 
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

I think I'd prefer a LARGE gin & tonic, efficacious or not, to smoking 'twenty a day'!

23 April 2020 at 06:21
Bernard said...

St. George he was for England,
And before he killed the Dragon,
He drank a pint of English Ale
Out of an English flagon.
.
Cheers Raedwald.

23 April 2020 at 06:30
Sackerson said...

Perhaps the virus binds to smoke particles.

23 April 2020 at 07:18
Raedwald said...

Sackerson - here's also evidence that those living in areas of high PM2.5s (i.e. very small smoke particles) are at increased risk of Covid-19 - but again, there's no science that says it's the smoke particles rather than NOx or whatever. So anything is yet possible

This is a matter for data and statistical analysis, and to my sceptical mind nothing is proven until it has an R2 of 0.9 (and I suspect that folk just coming to terms with the epidemiological R0 will be puzzled to find that the Coefficient of Determination R2 is completely different ...)

23 April 2020 at 07:34

