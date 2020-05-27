Anti-Brexit coup fizzles on

The anti- Brexit coup has started to crack this morning. The Mail and the Express have had enough and realised that this wasn't going anywhere, but the #ScumMedia ratpack, who studiously avoid making any mention of the growing hostility toward them on social media, are still doing what they can to sabotage the UK's final exit from the EU by forcing a two-year extension to the transition period.
Add to them Tobias Ellwood, who for some reason wishes to place the UK armed forces under the control of unelected bureaucrats in the Berlaymont, and Mark Pawsey, with his own brilliant scheme to immediately rejoin the EU and you have a prime selection of parliamentary dross.
Then of course there are the bishops - deeply opposed to Brexit, but so quick to slam shut the doors of their cathedrals at the slightest threat to their own perfumed adiposity and lock out the faithful in desperate need of spiritual comfort. #ScumBishops also made an appearance on Twitter.
The attempted coup fizzles on. This is their last ditch attempt to block our final independence from the EU, and it's brought all the supranationalists, all those in the pockets of the global corporates and the grey men who have captured the State out in the open. We can see you. We know who you are.
The UK has left the European Union.
Farage and his shower of shit got their helpful shove between the shoulders months ago, or didn't you notice?
Raedwald,
I still think you've got this wrong. Brexit is won, its now all about the new deal. The Cummings debacle is a minor personnel issue that's been ALLOWED, by Bunter Boris, to get blown out of all proportion.
Cummings had his uses prior to Brexit, bot now,.. surely it can be left to Mr Frost and team, and all Bunter needs to do is sign wherever he's told to and he gets the accolades. Instead, by NOT sacking Cummings on Sunday morning, the whole show has festered and shown Bunter to be a foolish ditherer, seemingly unable to be the Boss and drop the axe.
This is simply poor management, from a man either still ill or not capable of making hard decisions to get the job done.
OR
It's a massive distraction and something terrible is happening they don't want us to see...…..
I never expected that I'd see the time when newspapers would become extinct, but it's really happening now!
Tired old rags like 'The Times', the 'Guardian', and now, 'The Daily Telegraph', are all failing and heading for obscurity - partly because of their paywalls, which deter most people, and partly because - dare I say it, Raeders - more normal people are getting their news in places like here!
I still get a free paper occasionally from Waitrose, but that may stop soon, as they'll not bother with the software, but Mrs O'Blene likes some of the more measured gossip, so why not! (I don't drink coffee anyway).
As for the current 'news', Mr Cummings has done what was expected of him, told them all to f*** off, and he has proved that the BBC are just going the same dreary way, out of touch, failing in their duty, and becoming a silly opportunist bunch of nobodies, just like the old journos in the rags above!
You heard it first here, but at least two papers will fold in the next year, and the tv tax will be shortened and eventually shelved for good!
Meanwhile, I've got some serious gardening to attend to!
Anon 7.00 - Nope. This is all about crippling the UK during the trade talks, blocking an Australian / WTO exit and securing a two year extension - later to become permanent because of the 'global crisis'.
Don't be gulled by the 'we've already left - it's just about Cummings' siren voices. It isn't. It's about our fundamental freedom - which won't be secured until we're out of the transition for good.
If we are required by law to abide by EU Law and Regulations and we have to implement any new ones they dream up, we haven't really left the EU. The "Transition Period" is a lie - at the moment we aren't transitioning to anything and we won't be unless/until an agreement on the new trade terms are agreed or one of the parties walks away from the negotiations.
Jeremy Warner told us what the witch-hunt is about on 12 May. Whilst Boris and Cummings were ill with Wuhan Flu, "Officials" came up with a plan to extend the transition. Cummings recovered and got back to Downing Street just in time to scupper the plan.
The Remainers/Must-Have-a-Dealers now know that all the time Cummings is in place, there will be no extension to the transition. That's what the witch-hunt is about.
Boris should bluntly tell the Media and the Remainers/Must-Have-a-Dealers that they aren't getting the scalp they're after. And he should remind his MPs that they were elected last December on a guarantee that the transition would end on 31 December 2020. Any that now don't agree have the option to resign the whip.
