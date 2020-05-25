Blue tick meltdown as anti-Boris coup fails

It has been clear for a few weeks that a power grab attempt has been building inside the Tory party. You need to understand, as any member of the party who meets other members of the party understands, that there are essentially two kinds of Conservative. The first sees the party and political power as an opportunity to gain a personal advantage, to use contacts, curry favour, get on the inside track and make money, gain personal power and influence, make business alliances and so on. Then there are the genuinely selfless, who want to make the world, and Britain, a better place for all her citizens, who rail against corruption, injustice and authoritarianism. There is often an uncomfortable match between the two species, which came to a head in our party over Brexit. The CBI wing and their dreary leadership candidate were trounced by the altruistic populists - but they haven't given up, and in the past weeks have been spotlighting candidates to replace Boris. Sadly, their offerings to public and media exposure have also been dreary beyond measure; uninspiring mediocrities, soporific nonentities lacking even a spark of charisma.
The events of the past few days offered a perfect opportunity to mount their coup. Those for whom no trade deal with the EU is unacceptable - the CBI wing - could use the opportunity to dis Boris by targeting Cummings. And a prominent handful did so. They are supported by the dark establishment, the grey men, who have vowed never to allow a no deal Brexit that would hurt the global corporates, and the media, who are defending not just supranationalism but their capture of the State, now under dire threat from the populists.
Yesterday's blue-tick meltdown on Twitter was a joy to behold. They became completely unhinged, and exposed themselves. We now know who our enemies are in the party, and the public know, despite their previous abject denials, where the interests of the prominent media hysterics lie. Poor Boulton was re-tweeting anti-Boris bile at such a frenetic rate that he surely must have dropped a stone overnight.
But more egregious by far was the unrestrained reaction from one of those who have captured the establishment. This is far more serious than anyone is letting on, and though it was deleted within 11 minutes, it will live for decades -
Steve Baker is the exception that proves the rule. Steve was a valuable member of ERG during May's demented bungling, but he's really not up to a ministerial job. He believes he deserves one, however, I think, and this frustration boiled over yesterday. Thus proving he really is a bit of a plank.
In no way detracting from your, as always, excellent argument I believe that the Pobert Reston account is just an accurate parody account.
All the best
OOps what a bollock to drop - now removed - TX!
Damn, wish I had seen that Reston link LOL. That said, it is difficult to tell these days, like the Guy Verhostwat one. They're good.
Steve baker was used, they poked his wound knowing his and Cummings 'history. He really blew it, which is a shame.
You are right though, I don't do Twitter but the links I wa sreading yesterday were fantastic in all their head-exploding glory. The bubbles revealled even more of the Remainer lunacy...they REALLY do not get it. And it's great.
And there's me thinking this business of exposing your enemies is just a North Korea thing!
So who was it who gave them the whisper that Cummings may have been a naughty boy? (Rhetorical question).
While there’s strong resentment among real conservatives over Cummings’s intransigence, Boris’s HS2, bridge to NI etc., the way the anti-Cummings, anti-Brexit forces went into top gear, it’s just caused all of us to close ranks. The last straw was that videoscreen error outside Cummings’s home.
Raedwald,
The problem with your argument is that Boris looked foolish and weak; at least to the floating voter. What he should have done, politically, was to sack Cummings without a flinch, and move on, with a plan for Covid and confirmation that he's fully behind Mr. Frost.
As it is now, he's just left fresh meat on the pavement and the rats are coming back for another meal!
Well what a surprise. Boris has finally mnade the right decision on something. Cummings is essential if there is to be any semblance of swamp-draining from this, so far, massively disappointing Government.
I think you're wrong about Steve Baker. He managed the ERG very effectively under Treason May and he is a man with integrity. Or perhaps Johnson/Cummings value Ministers whose organisation skills are dire and whose integrity is highly suspect.... like Hancock and Jenrick, to think of just two.
@ Annonymous 08:29
What you should never do is give in to terrorists. Now 'terrorists' might be a bit of an overstatement - perhaps 'bullies' would be closer to the mark. Bullies, brave enough in a gang, who try to impose their views upon others.
Had Boris 'given in' to the bullies and their unjustified demands, then the next target would have been getting a transition extension, or targeting individual negotiators.
COVID 19 is hopefully reducing, but Brexit Derangement Syndrome is still going strong.
