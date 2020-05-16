How far will London house values fall?

A counter argument may be that London is ahead of the rest of the country in acquiring immunity - and recent research suggests that rather than 60% of the population having been infected, it could take as few as 10% - 20% to provide herd immunity, provided the right people, i.e. those most liable to infect others, have been infected. London's economy could therefore bounce back far more quickly than the rest of the country, and dampen a drop in values. I don't understand why crowded, rammed, jostling London should be better off than the post-industrial NE, but there it is.
I've constructed the chart below from the Land Registry HPI for London, taking the flats values, and the ONS quarterly GDP data series, both rebased to 1995 = 100. Interesting. And that verse by Louis MacNeice from 1934 always comes back to me -
Splayed outwards through the suburbs houses, houses for rest
Seducingly rigged by the builder, half-timbered houses with lips pressed
So tightly and eyes staring at the traffic through bleary haws
And only a six-inch grip of the racing earth in their concrete claws;
In these houses men as in a dream pursue the Platonic Forms
With wireless and cairn terriers and gadgets approximating to the fickle norms
And endeavour to find God and score one over the neighbour
By climbing tentatively upward on jerry-built beauty and sweated labour.
I think it will accelerate the already rapid 'white flight' - horrible phrase but apt even though many non whites also eschew the dirty expensive urban sprawl. "money flight" too in that more and more family houses will be split into flats/rooms. little by little the 'almost no-go' areas that already exist will duplicate and spread.
Ho hum.
Surprised you didn't consider this work from home business. My understanding is it's working reasonably well and the exit plan will continue to encourage that for some time.
If it does gain traction and becomes an acceptable form of employment then it doesn't matter squat where your house is. Less logic to "what we'll save from not commuting... means we can buy that flat in the docklands".
With most of the oil producing countries being forced to cut expenditure, they and - to an extent - the Russians are likely to cut back on high visibility purchases.
Then there are the EU functionaries who shan't need a physical presence. Also the top end air BnB people who are leveraged to the hilt; some are dumping surplus units.
Certainly if you want to flog a so-so property in central London right now, grab the first offer that comes your way.
House prices in Londonistan to fall?
Oh dear, how sad, never mind.
Will nobody think of the demographics? he asked pleadingly.
Logically all the old people (like me) will want to move to the outer suburbs reducing the risk of catching COVID 19 leaving all the inner city and inner suburbs for the younger more resistant people. But this already happens anyway, so I guess the real movement will be in places of employment. More home working, offices out in the sticks, greater automation in factories that cannot be moved quickly. Greater use of home/office delivery from rural warehouses.
But there is an impediment to industrial sprawl... the various Green Belts. So factories will either end up in the inner city or way out in the country unless better use of 'poor' Green Belt land is made.
And people wonder why the High Street is dying.
