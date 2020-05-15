Wands and Lycra louts

As a teenager I was a fearsome cyclist. I had, I recall, three bikes; a heavy chugger, a utility bike and a whiplike racer, for naked speed is fun, all built or re-built by me. The chugger was a heavy old steel machine with Sturmey-Archer gears and wired-in lights powered both by batteries and a dynamo and despite its age was superbly comfortable for long, low speed rides. It was also very sturdy - I once carried a No.19 radio set including power unit and variometer, which must have weighed 30kg, for about 25 miles. All in all, I cycled many thousands, even tens of thousands, of miles. The object wasn't health or exercise but either exploring or visiting mates, who were scattergunned across half the county. I was already smoking, and never quite managed to overcome the uneven burn on a fag when smoking whilst riding, though at 14 I bought a pipe in an experimental effort to do so. So I should be well disposed towards cycling, which I am. But not so well disposed towards the arrogance and violence displayed by many cyclists in London.
Londoners may have failed to notice the little plastic bendy rods springing up in long snakes along their roads; it's what the councils have been doing during lockdown. These wands designate new road space for cyclists. So rapidly have these been deployed, so assured the position of the new routes, one can only imagine that instead of stockpiling PPE the London authorities were stockpiling plastic traffic wands, ready for a crisis such as the Wuhan virus to roll them out overnight. London's incredibly low rate of new infections at just twenty-four a day may mean that drivers venturing out from lockdown will encounter these for the first time, and find that their own roadspace has just been reduced by a third or more.
What I'd like to see are these new spaces colonised by families on bikes, including the wobbly learners, by slow pleasure riders of all ages with wicker baskets or panniers, by cycles with babies and infants strapped into carriers, all cheerily smiling and nodding and behaving gracefully. What I fear we'll get is the lycra louts, with an enormous sense of entitlement, who will with great aggression assume their right to dominate these new spaces, and feel nothing but vindication for their past boorish, uncouth thuggery. They will assume the lane expansion is a reward for their previous loutish and utterly selfish posession of cycle space. And until it becomes legal to kick the buggers off their bikes, I'm not sure what can be done about it.
When I worked in London for a few years I stayed at the Victory Services Club in Marble Arch and needed to get round quite a bit. My preferred modes of transport were: walking, Boris Bike, Bus, Tube, Taxi (pre Uber).
What scared me most about being on a Boris Bike, and I often cycled to/from the Liverpool Station area, were those Lycra clad idiots. I found lorries, taxis and most motorists were usually tolerant and courteous, but the Lycra clad idiots would recklessly cut in an out and on a couple of occasion I feared being knocked it to the traffic or against the kerb.
Anything that curtails their anti-social behaviour gets my blessing, although to be fair the chances of me even visiting London again are as close to zero as makes no difference.
I’m afraid you’ve got it wrong in one respect. I speak with experience. Enfield has created a ~4 mile pair of cycle lanes along the north-south main road down to the North Circular Road. £60m. Half of it from the EU. A Lycra clad cyclist wouldn’t be seen dead in it. All the detritus from the road goes into the cycle lane & causes the high pressure tyres to puncture. So the louts avoid it like the plague & hardly anyone else uses it. In the rush hour it is impossible to overtake a bus so traffic proceeds in a convoy at the pace of the slowest bus. Children are late for school & the whole transport infrastructure brought to a grinding halt just so some bureaucrat can tick a box. (Sorry, 3 bureaucrats 1 in Enfield, 1 in London & 1 in Brussels).
Plastic? Are they mad??
It's the zig-zagging and bouncing up onto the pavement to whizz past red lights that pisses me off, hardly a care for pedestrians. Harsh but I do like seeing the youtube evidence of one or others' comeuppance every now and again, which is sad that they make me feel like that.
I used to bike a lot too, little radio strapped to the back to not miss the charts on Sundays.
Ahhh, the summer time "we all love cycling" debate. It wouldn't be quite so cynical if local authorities had 'seasonal' cycle lanes in cities instead of assuming that a greater %age of people will be using them all-year-round instead of the typical 'fair weather' use they generally get.
I, for one, welcome our lycra-clad overlords.
(where I live - on a national cycle route alongside the Loch I live along - cyclists are welcome customers to my business. They can enjoy 80 miles of almost-traffic-free cycling as a PASS TIME and not have to debase themselves using it as transport to work)
