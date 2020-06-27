Doctor Bew and the malice of Davos

Snippets of news are also leaking that Mark Sedwill is deeply unhappy and may not last out the year wearing his triple crown of Cabinet Secretary, Head of the Civil Service and, since 2017, National Security Advisor. I strongly suspect it is the hubris of the last of those jobs that has been most greatly provoked. For last year Boris brought in to the Number 10 policy unit Professor John Bew of Kings - and Bew is leading the PM's team. To get a flavour of John Bew's world view, I recommend the list of papers he has authored or co-authored, listed on his Policy Exchange home page. In particular, his paper on a post-Brexit NATO is as sound as granite. It comprehensively smashes many of the fatuous pabulums peddled by EUphiles in Whitehall and Parliament, and by supporters of PESCO and the UN -
- There is a false narrative about NATO that presents it as being less important than, or even contrary to, British involvement in the United Nations.
- Another false narrative that risks undermining NATO is the idea that it is the European Union that has kept Europe at peace for more than half a century.
- For most of NATO’s existence, with the exception of a brief period in the 1980s, there has been a broad consensus on the frontbenches of the major British political parties as to the Alliance’s vital importance to UK interests and European security.
- There is no viable successor to NATO as the guarantor of European security or the foundation stone of transatlantic unity.In re-affirming the primacy of internationalist rather than supranational solutions to security threats, Bew will risk the malice of the Davos globalists as well as the fifth-column inside SW1.
John Bew is Professor of History and Foreign Policy in the War Studies department at King’s - an outpost of academic probity and scholarship that has so far managed to resist the contagious madness that is sweeping through academia. The same department has also given us David Betz and MLR Smith, both very much alive to the concept of State Capture, and co-authors of a paper for the Bruges Group in January 2019 -
For thinkers like Adam Smith the rule of law was intended to maintain balance and ensure the integrity and fairness of the market to prevent monopolistic behaviour. In a not dissimilar manner, the role of parliament in a mature democracy like Britain was to balance out competing interests and claims to power, which included giving a voice to the lower orders. For such a system to flourish it required parliamentarians to be somewhat representative of the people who elected them. Thus, they functioned as the will of the people in parliament, whom through dialogue and debate would mediate and resolve issues in a manner that broadly accorded with the expressed wishes of the electorate.
With the rise of the new political classes, a different political dynamic is emerging. Drawn from similar backgrounds (often middle-class, university educated, with little prior career experience outside politics itself), members of parliament increasingly sound alike, think alike and act alike. The evolution of a monochrome political establishment is producing a radical disconnect, which the Brexit denouement is throwing into stark relief. What we appear to be witnessing is the corrupt mutation of the notion of the representation of the people in parliament, into the substitution of the will of the people by the interests of the political class. We are entering the realms, no less, of state capture. What happens when sectional interests capture the political institutions of the state?
This is a question we will get to, but first it is worth reiterating that in many senses this has been a long time coming, and to emphasise, in the British case has little or nothing intrinsically to do with Brexit.Unwinding more than forty-years of 'the long march through the institutions' would tax the most capable of governments even in normal times. That those who have marched into the heart of the State are not in this instance Gramsci's communists but a privileged and elite minority who have lost touch with an electorate that gave the Party an 80 seat majority last year makes it much harder. The burdens of the Wuhan virus makes the task almost but not quite a Sisyphean burden.
I am unequivocally ready to give everything I can to support the government's internal struggles. The so-called Culture War is a sideshow, a big frothy flatus that will burst and fade as the economic crisis descends. We cannot divert our attention from the fight that matters - reclaiming the State.
11 comments:
They could make a start by closing down Common Purpose.
Peter Turchin ( http://peterturchin.com/cliodynamica/ ) argues that:
"all large-scale, state-level historical societies experience multicentennial waves of political instability—secular cycles. In many cases, there is an additional cycle of roughly 50 years in period superimposed on the longer secular cycles."
He says that his Structural-Demographic Theory explains the political unrest of the late 60s early 70s and therefore we are due for a period of political unrest just about now.
Maybe yes, maybe no. But we do seem to be approaching "peak woke" after more than 40 years of sliding towards some peoples' view of utopia, however distasteful and shortlived it would be in practice. All driven by the personal desires of big business owners and big political bodies.
We are paying for the propaganda used to subvert us. Might I suggest that one good step towards rolling back the Big Bought State will be the closure of the BBC?
I agree that both CP and the BBC should go. The BBc that is documentaries and drama prodcution can stay thereby agreeable to all those who would vote to keep the BBC. I've always been against petitions to 'close the BBC' the BBc would always win any poll/referendum about its own existence. but, keep the 'soft' bits that about 90% of those who think the BBC is any good, and close the rest.
The government have a lot to do and I hope your optimism is well founded Raedwald. to be honest I think the pandemic situation may AID the necessary culling that is necessary to slow and halt the 'march'.
Yes the culture war etc is a side-show BUT it has and does assist TBTB in their nefarious aims by keeping more and more people as 'victims' and having ever more groups of victims, yes some turn on each other in perceived ranking in the victim league but it is still a hugely effective distraction.
Except that the US ( Under the insane DT ) is trying to destroy NATO ....
I notice the rabid ant-BBC nuts are loose ... I have found R3 a great comfort these past few months
May I recommend the recent "Wigmore" recital with Mitsuko Ushida ( A HORRIBLE FOREIGNER ) acting as accompnist(!) to Mark Padmore in "Winterreise" from a day or two back?
Reclaiming the State will not make a jot of difference to the outcome of the Globalist intention to form a one world government. Our 'state' will be some subsidiary of an overwhelming and restrictive globalist HQ that will pass down diktat as bad as (more likely worse than) anything the EU could offer.
We've already asceded to accepting 'open borders' on a global scale, are heading for a global currency and the UN are consistently expanding their control/'advice' across major policies that seem to be accepted without question these days (ergo climate change and the WHO etc).
We're on the cusp of global change - Covid has been the cover story and the impending financial collapse will be the meat of the pie. Anything our own Government is proposing is simply rhetoric to give the impression 'they' still retain control - much as the blustering of the EU is during its evident demise.
This is going to be a 'there's no other choice' ending and simply because we aren't allowed to suggest or discuss possible alternatives. We're sleepwalking towards a world where we'll wish for 'simple' EU control.
I suspect, Greg T, that you're amongst the few who know that the most passionate and energetic force behind the creation of NATO was Ernest Bevin, and the government of Clement Atlee. Their achievement in tying the US to a European mutual defence commitment is indeed under threat from Pres Trump - but would a Pres Biden be any better?
Tackling state capture will require the ending of the EU’s corruption and the removal of its supporters in the civil service, the educational establishment, quangos and business leaders.
It also requires an act of Parliament to stop people losing their jobs because they have a different opinion to their bosses akin to laws to protect whistle blowers.
Breaking up the BBC will not have the desired effect because the result will be just the same as happened to Mickey Mouse in the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Sky, ITV, C4, LBC etc. are no better than the BBC.
The BBC needs to be told by the government that if wants to remain the state broadcaster then its drive for diversity has to not only include LGBTQBAME people etc. but also diversity of opinion and to produce programmes accordingly.
The news should be just “the news” and by transferring the analysis to separate programmes there will be the time to be able to broadcast a much wider range of news.
The analysis of the news, and programmes such as Newsnight, Panorama etc., clearly cannot be left only to existing BBC employees and the BBC needs to be instructed to contract out programme slots to people and organisations with differing opinions.
The bottom line - money - the 2% of GDP. Anyone who sniffs the wind smells money trouble. Less for the army, navy and the fly boys. Then take a look at the number of Think Tanks in the UK (~160), a hotbed of vested interest every one. Then the Secret Squirrels, £3Bn/year to not catch spotty youths making trouble. All want more from the public tit that is shortly to run dry.
We wade through the good Professor's paper and after enduring some historical background and a load of outdated woo about Corbyn it is not until page 51 do we get into the present century. And of course everyone wants 'defence' and nobody wants to pay for too much of it.
Back to RealPolitik, NATO is (was) a mutual aid society but is the USA really going to take a nuke for little old Europe? No, probably the US would 'walk back' from that commitment. Nukes change the nature of mutual assistance. Anyway, the game won't be played that way, pick off a little bit at a time and play proxy games. Add some blue helmets and a bureaucracy designed and paid to dance the US tune. Better than nothing but not much.
Shoehorned in is the UK's plan to do its own Galileo on a handful of mobile phones and some toy satellites. Because the most dangerous weapon in the British Army is an officer with a map. The next most dangerous weapon is a Minister desperate to 'do something' not polluted by those filthy Frogs. Put them together and we have a traditional ministerial boondoggle.
Then we get a lot of vague waffle about 'new war' and the Skripal affair. Go look at Craig Murray to see the inconsistent mess in the Skripal story. Cockup or conspiracy or own goal - you choose. As for 'cyber war', if even a tenth of what is talked of were possible we would all be dead by now courtesy of some kid in Kosovo. Keep the public worried and the funding and fees will follow - the bottom line - 2% into well tailored pockets.
Radders. The culture war is NOT a sideshow. The Cultural (anything but) Marxism and Postmodernism (Nihilism in fancy dress) that has overwhelmed the Humanities departments if our Unis long ago spilt over into the public sector. It was in fact Rudi Dutschke who proclaimed the "lang march thru' the institutions' by the way, it has happened, all our institutions are infested with parasites and until they are fumigated (and purged with Stalinist vigour) we are and will remain fucked.
The culture war is indeed the ONLY war. Lose that and who ever governs, we are fucked.
Last time I tried to post, Captcha decided to use just grainy images. After six attempts I gave up. Captcha is egregious discrimination against such as I with poor sight. Anyway, let's try again
Greg T said...
Except that the US ( Under the insane DT ) is trying to destroy NATO ....
I notice the rabid ant-BBC nuts are loose ... I have found R3 a great comfort these past few months
May I recommend the recent "Wigmore" recital with Mitsuko Ushida ( A HORRIBLE FOREIGNER ) acting as accompnist(!) to Mark Padmore in "Winterreise" from a day or two back?
27 June 2020 at 10:25
======================================================
Anything with Padmore in is ace. I have seen him sing the Evangelist three times now. Regardless, R3 is not immune to the crap flying around, it is hugely dumbed down and prone to acts of crass stupidity. I abandoned R4 way back for R3, but ... when I switched it no one day I thought i heard he presenter mention skate boards. As I was pondering that, we got two minutes of static. Thinking the tuning was gone, I tried R4, Fine. Back to R3 who proudly told us we had had the honour of listening to two minutes of skateboarding. FFS
Elby - your sage words are greatly valued and as much as I deprecate Captcha, life is too short to monitor the witchdoctors, spivs, third-worlders and (for about a week after any post crtical of China) Chinese state hackers. I appreciate your persistence
NB also the reason that comments on posts over 2 days old have to be manually released - the buggers would bombard old posts with their span link nonsense hoping it would get through unnoticed.
Post a comment