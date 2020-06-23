We they must let Scotland go

Well they probably wouldn't be those displayed by Scotland. Hauteur. Extravagance. A dodgy contract awarded to her mate from Bradford. Some 50 breaches of procurement rules perhaps awarding contracts to other chums. An illegal Tongan maid. Scotland is a very grand lady indeed, and she seems to love the pomp and status that goes with the job, the Commonwealth less so. In response to what is seen as chaotic and potentially corrupt mismanagement of the Commonwealth secretariat, the UK suspended its £4.7m annual contribution earlier this year until acceptable financial controls are in place.
The UK is just a member amongst many, of course, but is amongst the Commonwealth's biggest players. One assumes the CW would therefore look to another of the big hitters - India, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia - to provide the next Secretary General. So far, Canada, Guyana, Nigeria, New Zealand and India have already provided post-holders. So Malaysia remains a possibility, as does Australia - but counter forces are at play.
First, Patricia Scotland doesn't want to go and has mobilised one or two of her Caribbean chums to support her. Secondly, in an era of BLM, the CW will be looking for potential candidates from Africa or the Caribbean. However, the next four years will bring many changes and challenges for our Commonwealth, and we need someone other than Scotland at the helm - for the sake of the organisation's 2.4 billion citizens from 54 nations including us.
Don't discount Chinese dirty tricks for this appointment - they want to block India, Australia and independent Pacific rim states and promote their tame African politicians, their mouths stuffed with Belt-and-Road gold.
And don't discount that the government's opposition to Patricia Scotland may involve similar reasons to which we aren't privy.
Appalling woman.
"Secondly, in an era of BLM, the CW will be looking for potential candidates from Africa or the Caribbean"
That's the same selection criteria which results in the likes of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus being appointed to head the WHO.
The Commonwealth needs someone competent - not someone selected because of their colour.
Well, Dee Dee, with over a billion-and-a-half people, of whom only three percent come from Aus, NZ or Canada, the stats suggest that this person is quite likely to come from the other ninety-seven percent, who live in India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, etc.
Oh, yes, and they'll want much freer movement for any trade deals.
Usual innaccurate and cavalier attitude to facts there, Cheesy -
As I posted, it's 2.4 billion. 2,479,265,000 to be exact. Of whom 54.5% are from India and (almost right) 2.7% from CANZ
I'd be very happy with another Indian Secretary-General - particularly when a gesture of CW solidarity against China would not be amiss.
Free movement? Just had a look on googoracle and it has the nearest commonwealth country as Malta. Free movement ain't the issue, illegal is.
How about wee Jimmie. I'm sure we could sort a proper residence in South Georgia.
Scotland is so typical of Blarite 'certain class of people' that and most definitely suffering 'along Dunning–Kruger lines' and earning 000s of £££ under the delusion that they're worth it. multiply by the thousands in every quango, council, layer of government, civil service etc.
Why is it that people in these influential positions seem immune to the normal rules of employment. They carry on being incompetent, sometimes even corrupt, and yet they stay in place, carrying on being incompetent, and corrupt? What makes them untouchable? And WHY?
Val - it's not 'who you know' it's now a case of 'what (they) know about YOU'
Clearly there are machinations in the establishment that we aren't part of - and quite frankly wouldn't even WANT to be part of.
