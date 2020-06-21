Labour's love affair with Racial Hygiene

Funny old thing, history. Too often it defies the desires of the simple-minded for it to be neat and to conform with stereotypes. We have seen this week that the Guardian, woke rag of the snowflakes and soyboys, was itself founded on the profits of slavery. Those seeking reparations should perhaps look to the Scott Trust as a local port of call. And then there is the whole troubling history of the Labour Party's racist and totalitarian past, pursuing policies of compulsory sterilisation and the state controlled breeding of the British people to prevent race-dilution and mental defectives 'mongrelising' and 'polluting' the racial hygiene of the Isles.
It was Major Archibald Church, Labour MP for Wandsworth, who as late as 1931 tried to get a compulsory sterilisation Bill through parliament, "in advance of public opinion". Hansard reports his speech
Of course, it may be urged that mere sterilisation is not enough. It may be urged that that will not cure the problem of mental disease. We are not suggesting that it would, but we are suggesting that the knowledge which has been obtained and the statistics which have been compiled as to the ancestry of mental defectives in a number of different States and countries, show that anything from 45 to 80 per cent. of the mental defectives in those various States and countries are so because they have inherited defective germ plasm. We are suggesting that it would be advisable to take the risk and sterilise all the defectives in the hope that by a generation or so we shall reduce the mental defectives to measurable quantities.Hyacinth Morgan, opposing the Bill, said
The House has heard a harrowing tale which is mostly moonshine. The Bill is said to be in advance of public opinion, but it is really in advance of common sense and ordinary sanity. With regard to mental defectives there is said to be an increase rising crescendo in geometrical progression to overwhelm the world in an avalanche of mental backwardness, and to lure the progressive world headlong into an abyss of degenerate civilisation.Of course Wandsworth and the mention of 'germ plasm' link Labour's Major Church with another dreadful old racist, the eugenicist Francis Galton, who inspired the founding of the Eugenics Society, which exists today (but perhaps not for much longer) as the Galton Institute, headquartered in Wandsworth.
Last week UCL announced that it was renaming a building named after Francis Galton because of his association with eugenics. What other eponymous buildings, streets, structures, prizes and awards could be at risk?
Well, Labour and the Fabian Society were eugenics fascists in a big way. GB Shaw, of course, who wanted to use a 'humane lethal gas' in a sort of British Auschwitz as a final solution to mental defectives, Virginia Woolf who said of the mentally ill that "They should certainly all be killed", Huxley, Aldous and Julian, the latter wanting a scheme to inseminate (artificially, somewhat priggishly) British housewives with the sperm of superior white oxbridge graduates to improve the race, Harold Laski, Sidney and Beatrice Webb, Beveridge, who spoke at meetings of eugenicists, JBS Haldane, Keynes himself and local south-London Labour MP heroes such as Will Crooks, whose views did not quite chime with those we hold today about the disabled. Crooks described disabled people as “like human vermin” who “crawl about doing absolutely nothing, except polluting and corrupting everything they touch”.
Can we can now expect a bonfire of eponymous monuments and memorials to these sick puppies?
|How many residents of the Will Crooks Estate in Poplar know his racist and eugenicist views?
I'm afraid even the Manchester Guardian was not immune. When a parliamentary report in 1934 backed voluntary sterilisation of the unfit, a Guardian editorial offered warm support, endorsing the sterilisation campaign "the eugenists soundly urge". If it's any comfort, the New Statesman was in the same camp.Writes Jonathan Freedland in a partially honest Guardian piece from 2012 - and indeed even the New Stasi has acknowledged some partial fault.
Be careful what you wish for, Comrades.
Yes, what a country eh?
Sweden has some very unpleasant history too, along with others on this topic.
Come on Raedwald, you know finger-pointing and cries of "waycist" and now "slaver" don't apply to the lefties.
A very 1930s phenomenon across both political parties, not only a Labour thing.
Think back a bit, the end of the 19th century exposed idiocy as a common and economy-sapping phenomenon. Largely brought about by limited travel and genetic sourcing opportunities. Didn't matter much in a largely agricultural country but it did matter in an industrial economy with one eye on war. Something must be done.
To a control freak eugenics looks like an answer. Ticks all the boxes, sense of superiority, prurient interest in sex, keep the lower orders in line and of course racism and class. But the real answer was the bicycle, fixed the problem at source.
Find an elderly doctor and ask how idiocy was handled up till the early '60s. Sterilisation was more common than you might think, pretexts for an operation 'down there' were thought up and a nip and tuck, voila.
You can be sure today's problems have their roots 30 or 40 years back and clever people will come up with daft 'solutions' and politicians will buy them, so we go on.
