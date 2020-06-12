'Fatou Bensouda of the ICC is corrupt' says US AG

The International Criminal Court (ICC) was founded with the best of intentions, but like the UN has been turned into an instrument funded by the West and misused against us by the third world and the dags of the anti-western powers. The ICC has been weaponised. The President of the ICC is a Nigerian barrister, Chile Eboe-Osuji, 57, but the weaponised bit of the ICC is the Office of the Prosecutor, which has treaty authority to conduct investigations into a wide range of human rights offences. The current Prosecutor is Fatou Bensouda of Gambia, 58, who qualified as a Nigerian barrister.
|Fatou Bensouda 'corrupt' says US Attorney General Barr
As with other international institutions such as the WHO, there are suspicions that both Russia and China, neither of which are full members, have been responsible for using the ICC Prosecutor to launch an investigation into US military activity in Afghanistan. In response, the US has imposed sanctions on the ICC's senior players, and visa restrictions on their family members. US Attorney General William Barr is reported in the Guardian as saying "The US government has reason to doubt the honesty of the ICC. The Department of Justice has received substantial credible information that raises serious concerns about a long history of financial corruption and malfeasance at the highest levels of the office of the prosecutor". In other words, Bensouda is as bent as Geller's spoon and has been bribed to start the investigation.
The ICC Prosecutor has power to investigate a wide range of abuses, including slavery, bondage and sex slavery - areas of investigation high on political agendas across the globe, including in the West. Modern slavery is a curse, and so widespread that it requires international action to confront it. Why, then, is the ICC ignoring it in favour of poking a stick at the US? This may give a clue -
Embarrasing. Both the President of the ICC and the Prosecutor are from nations in the top 10 of the world's worst modern slavery offenders.
There are plenty of signs that the UN, the WHO, the ICC and other international bodies (don't forget the EU) have been colonised by people with interests contrary to those of their organisation.
It seems that Trump is the only senior politician taking such things seriously. He is awful but I do like him! What would Hillary or Creepy Joe do?
What should we do? I rather fancy that the UK should (after the transition period) start draining our own swamps. There's no shortage at home or abroad. And if Boris doesn't step up to the task there are other parties...
Once again, it seems that the West which sets up and funds these international organisations (UN, WHO, ICC) but they end up being run/staffed at senior levels by people from the 3rd world where corruption is endemic.
That's where the problem arises - and just like the WHO's failure over Wuhan Flu - the ICC's action is the predictable result.
I wonde rif the lying wankers of BLM see these maps? You'd think they'd be interested in those West Africa countries coinciding exactly with the countries that supplied the Atlantic Slave Trade.
They want reparations, what better than sending them back to sort out where their neighbouring tribes sold their ancestors from.
Re ICC, UN etc, get the USA vs WHO treatment, totally defunf and reform.
Aye, the dog might have a flea.
Well, that's that.
As ever, the dog must be shot.
The West might set up and fund these organisations and they might be staffed by criminal 3rd worlders but that's exactly how and why the West funds them.
Plausible deniability and the means to push the 'right' agenda.
Yes, shoot the dog. No 'global organisation' = no global influence.
