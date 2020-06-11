The truth is, there's some crap science out there

The posts also record, to be frank, in the days before lockdown, the scientific prediction that the measures would reduce the number of excess deaths to around 20,000. Well, they were way off with that one. We've already had 64,000 excess deaths.
In fact, as emerging evidence now suggests, everyone was already taking isolating measures a week before lockdown, again reported in the Speccie. We really aren't just sheep, and given the right information, we can make decisions for ourselves.
The confused but anti-government media are already making much of the testimony given by the discredited scientist Neil Ferguson to the Commons Science Select Committee. Testimony that is patently false given the probability that the disease had peaked a week before lockdown.
It seems that there is still a lot of crap science out there, and I have great sympathy for Boris and ministers who can't tell in advance who is a crap scientist and who is pukka, and even some sympathy for journalists who dropped all science in the fourth form in favour of arts and media subjects, and can't even add up a shopping bill let alone understand pandemic maths. The idiocy comes when, as Peston does, they then attempt to explain science they don't themselves understand.
Add to this the downright mendacity, distortion, omission and misrepresentation by scientific and government bodies when faced with scientific evidence they don't like, ably documented by both Dick Puddlecote and Christopher Snowdon. Some crap science is because they don't know better, some is because they refuse to listen. We need to be wary of both.
|Bristol study from the Speccie - virus peaked a week before lockdown
3 comments:
No Radders on this one I disagree.
It is hard to imagine how the crisis could have been more disastrously handled, and Boris is to blame.
The end of the idiotic lockdown is long overdue, it is causing far more deaths than it is saving, nd the economic damage is on a par with the Second World War.
Unbelievable stuff.
And in just a few months, not in five years, Jack.
Collating all the antibody tests etc. that have been done points to around 7% of the population having been infected, and that has led to 60,000+ deaths it appears.
So if 70% were to be infected - as the Survivor Immunity pushers want - then that would give around 600,000 dead.
The estimates were in the right range.
Was the lockdown a good idea? Nobody knows although plenty of people have opinions depending on what they value.
Will there be a second wave? Nobody knows.
Will COVID 19 become an annual infection? Nobody knows.
Could there have been 400,000 or 600,000 dead? Probably not because a formal or informal social distancing and lockdown would have happened as people became more and more alarmed. But nobody knows.
Nobody knows how it is, and nobody knows how else it could have been. In ten or twenty years we might have a good handle on the actual science, but even then there will be 'error bars'.
Post a comment